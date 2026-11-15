Back in action: Kylian Mbappe will return as France take on Turkey in the Nations League Getty

France will have Kylian Mbappe back from injury for their crucial Nations League meeting with Turkey tonight.

Les Bleus’ captain and attacking talisman was absent on Thursday evening as Zinedine Zidane suffered his first defeat as manager of the national team, with Italy coming from behind to win 3-1 in Milan.

It was a hugely disappointing performance and result for France, leaving them sitting second on goal difference behind the resurgent Azzurri in Group A1 ahead of the crunch final round of fixtures.

Zidane has since emphatically denied any suggestion of a potential rift between himself and Mbappe, calling such claims “nonsense”, “annoying” and “upsetting”.

Mbappe should return in Bordeaux on Sunday night following a minor hamstring issue, with France looking to seal a place in the Nations League quarter-finals in March at the same time as Italy travel to face Belgium in Brussels.

They will be strong favourites to overcome a Turkey side who sit rock bottom of the group with no wins and zero points to their name in five attempts, having sacked head coach Vincenzo Montella last month.

Former Besiktas boss Sergen Yalcin is the new man at the helm, though his first game in charge in Izmir on Thursday ended with a frustrating 2-1 loss to Belgium after Arda Guler’s stunning free-kick was quickly cancelled out by Kevin De Bruyne and Charles De Ketelaere.

Mbappe injured his knee when scoring the winner in the initial contest between these two sides back in September, which was Zidane’s opener after being appointed to succeed former team-mate Didier Deschamps following the World Cup.

How to watch France vs Turkey

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, France vs Turkey in the 2026/27 Nations League group stage is available to watch live via Amazon Prime Video’s pay-per-view service.

The match costs £2.49 to purchase, with coverage beginning at 7:35pm GMT ahead of a 7:45pm GMT kick-off at Le Stade Atlantique in Bordeaux. That is 8:45pm local time in France and 10:45pm in Turkey.

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