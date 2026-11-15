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Spain host England in a blockbuster Nations League clash in Madrid tonight.

The stakes are high at the summit of Group A3, where the reigning world and European champions currently boast a three-point advantage after their 2-0 away win over the 10-man Czech Republic on Thursday that extended their long unbeaten streak - active since March 2024 - to an incredible 43 games.

However, England’s superior goal difference means that a victory at the Metropolitano Stadium - home of LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid - would see them snatch top spot in dramatic fashion at the last, theoretically securing an easier quarter-final tie in March as the draw is made in Switzerland on Friday.

The Three Lions - who have already guaranteed a place in the last eight with a match to spare - will have to improve on a somewhat laboured 2-1 victory over Croatia at Wembley, which came just over a month after the same opponents were smashed for seven in Rijeka.

It was a night to remember for Harry Kane, who became his country’s most-capped men’s player of all time as he moved clear of Peter Shilton with his 126th senior appearance and also paraded his newly-won Ballon d’Or trophy to an adoring home crowd.

Lamine Yamal will no doubt be eager to prove why he should have won football’s most prestigious individual prize in London last month instead, having been declared fit to play by Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente after missing the victory in Prague with a knee injury.

September’s meeting between these two sides was a thriller, with England hitting back from Yamal’s early effort following a Marc Guehi error to lead 2-1 at half-time thanks to goals from Anthony Gordon and Kane, who crucially then missed a penalty awarded following a VAR check after a foul on Jude Bellingham by Rodri.

Ballon d’Or rivals: Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane will look to shine as Spain host England (Getty Images)

That set the table for a pulsating and inevitable Spain comeback, with Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal both netting to seal a memorable 3-2 triumph.

How to watch Spain vs England

TV channel: In the UK, Spain vs England in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League group stage is being televised live and free-to-air on ITV. Coverage begins at 7pm GMT on ITV1, ahead of a 7:45pm kick-off at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Live stream: The match is also available to watch live online via the ITVX website and app, which is free with a registration.

Live blog: You can follow the heavyweight showdown as it happens on Sunday night with Standard Sport’s live blog.

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