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Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres set a new Nations League record as his incredible goalscoring run for Sweden continued.

The Gunners forward netted a first-half brace for Graham Potter’s side in Stockholm on Saturday night as they held off a fightback from Bosnia and Herzegovina to win 3-2 in Group B4 and seal promotion back to League A with a game to spare.

Both of Gyokeres’ goals came via penalties, the first he earned himself following a foul by Stjepan Radeljic to put Sweden 2-0 up after only 11 minutes after Daniel Svensson’s early effort.

He slammed in from 12 yards again during first-half stoppage time after Svensson was fouled by ex-Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac, who scored himself in the second half after Armin Gigovic’s header to set up a lively finish at Strawberry Arena.

Gyokeres became the first player ever to score in eight consecutive Nations League matches, having notched 12 times during that span - including a memorable four-goal haul against Azerbaijan in November 2024, while he was still at former club Sporting.

He also scored in the away draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina last month, as well as hitting the back of the net home and away against both Romania and Poland, plus in meetings with Slovakia and Estonia.

In total, Gyokeres has 18 goal contributions in his last 11 appearances for Sweden - 14 goals and four assists. His overall record for his country stands at 27 goals in 42 games, good for ninth place on an all-time list led by Zlatan Ibrahimovic that also includes the likes of Henrik Larsson.

At the double: Viktor Gyokeres scored two penalties as Sweden beat Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFP/Getty)

He will hope to add further to that tally on Tuesday night, when Potter’s team travel to meet Poland in Wroclaw.

Sweden’s thrilling win over Bosnia and Herzegovina was also notable for the return of Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski, who made his first international appearance in almost two years on Saturday following a long-term kneecap injury.

Arsenal will be hoping to benefit from Gyokeres’ strong performances in the Nations League as they seek to maintain or increase their five-point lead at the Premier League summit when they return to action away at struggling Newcastle next weekend.

Only two of his eight goals so far this term have been for his club, in October’s shock Carabao Cup last-16 defeat by fourth-tier Fleetwood and in the 2-1 victory at Slavia Prague in the Champions League earlier this month, when he was excellent.

The 28-year-old - who has received plenty of criticism from fans and pundits for his performances at Arsenal this season - has yet to register at all in the Premier League, where he has made only one start with Kai Havertz remaining manager Mikel Arteta’s preferred option up front.

Speaking ahead of Sweden’s clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Gyokeres confirmed that he “wanted” to stay at Arsenal despite those struggles to impress.

“It feels good when I’ve been playing,” Gyokeres said. “We’ve won most of our matches.

“It was a tough defeat in the cup [against Fleetwood]. Otherwise, things have felt good for me personally and for the team.

“I’ve done well recently when I’ve had the chance to play. Right now, it feels good.”

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