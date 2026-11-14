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Declan Rice insists that he is relishing the competition from Alex Scott with England, as Arsenal are linked with a potential big-money transfer swoop for the Bournemouth star.

Scott continues to go from strength to strength for both club and country, earning his first senior caps for the Three Lions during the previous international break in recognition for his fine form in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old made his England debut off the bench in September’s 2-0 away win over the Czech Republic in the Nations League, with Rice having pulled out of the squad, before then being handed his maiden start by Thomas Tuchel in the 7-0 demolition of Croatia last month.

Scott picked up a thigh injury during that camp that it was feared could keep him out for up to two months, though the issue was not as serious as first feared and he was back on the Bournemouth bench in their last game against Ipswich.

While Scott has been unable to press his claims for further England involvement during the current international window, Rice knows that he will be quickly back challenging for a regular starting role in Tuchel’s engine room.

“To be honest, Alex Scott playing was incredible,” Rice said of Scott ahead of Sunday night’s crunch clash with world champions Spain in Madrid, per The Mirror. “The way he's been playing for Bournemouth the last two or three seasons has been remarkable.

“The way he's being spoken about is totally right because of the levels he's set for himself and I totally understand playing for England comes with competition.

Future team-mates? Arsenal could look to pair Declan Rice and Alex Scott (Getty)

“When we [Arsenal] signed Bruno Guimaraes, when we signed [Martin] Zubimendi, when we had Myles [Lewis-Skelly], [Mikel] Merino, [Martin] Odegaard, you're competing with six midfielders at your club every day so for me there's nothing different.

“Throughout my whole career there's been competition. It's normal.”

Rice could yet line up with Scott at club level, with reports last week claiming that Arsenal have joined Chelsea and Liverpool in the race for his services ahead of the January transfer window.

The i Paper claimed that all three clubs had made initial contact with Bournemouth over possible moves for the former Bristol City star, with Chelsea seeing a number of summer bids rejected for a player who has turned down multiple offers from his current employers to extend a contract that is due to expire in June 2028.

The Telegraph have since reported that the resurgent Cherries intend to reject interest in key assets Scott, Rayan and Eli Junior Kroupi in January as they attempt to qualify for Europe for the second season in succession, following previous suggestions that a surprise U-turn had made an exit likely in the New Year if an offer was received in excess of £100m.

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