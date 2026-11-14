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Thomas Tuchel has revealed who will start in goal for England against Spain in Sunday’s blockbuster Nations League showdown.

Long-time No1 Jordan Pickford got the nod for Thursday night’s 2-1 win over Croatia at Wembley, but will drop out in Madrid.

England face Spain in their final group game knowing that victory can secure them top spot and potentially an easier opponent for the quarter-finals in March.

The last extended international break saw game time split evenly between Pickford and rival James Trafford of Leeds - and Tuchel has confirmed that he will continue with the same approach this weekend.

Asked for an update on team news at England’s pre-match press conference at the Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday evening, he said: “It’s good news first of all because we have everyone available.

“Ezri Konsa is back and available and Djed Spence is back and available. So we have full choice in our back four.

“James Trafford will play tomorrow. We will share the matches [in goal] like we did in the last [international break].

Rivals: James Trafford and Jordan Pickford have been sharing games in goal for England (Getty)

“We want to see how far Traff is. We give him the opportunity, which is normally very rare for goalkeepers. So we use the Nations League to see him and to try him in a high-pressure environment.”

Tuchel added: “On top of that, I have full trust in my team. It has been an excellent camp on the pitch and off the pitch. We will be playing the best team in the world.

“We have taken the next step. This is always the challenge in high-level sport.

“We have a final in this last match where we can win the group and can see how far we can push the limits with the world champions in Madrid. I think the players don’t need to be reminded.”

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