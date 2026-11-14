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Declan Rice has provided a positive update about the progress on his new contract at Arsenal.

The midfielder - whose current deal expires in 2028 - is closing in on a lucrative long-term extension with the Gunners, who currently sit top of the Premier League table by five points.

And during a press conference on England duty held ahead of Sunday’s Nations League game against Spain, Rice spoke about what a new contract would provide him with in terms of security at Arsenal.

“I’ve been extremely lucky that I’ve managed to play at such a consistent level throughout my career” he said. “I’ve always been stable in the clubs I’ve been at.”

All smiles: Declan Rice is relaxed about his contract negotiations at Arsenal (Getty)

Rice then gave a positive update on his Arsenal future, adding: “A new contract is hopefully on the horizon soon.

“I’m extremely lucky that I’m at a club like Arsenal, where my manager [Mikel Arteta] and my team-mates put so much energy in me. I’m extremely lucky I don’t have to think about that stuff.”

Rice started for England on Thursday night as they beat Croatia 2-1 at Wembley on a record-breaking evening for Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane, but believes the Three Lions could have performed better after thrashing the same opponents 7-0 in Rijeka last month.

He said: “The other night was an okay performance. We know we’ve got more gears to go through. Hopefully we can put on a massive night and make a statement tomorrow.”

The winner of Sunday’s game between England and Spain will finish top of their Nations League group and likely secure an easier opponent for the quarter-finals in March.

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