Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court (James Manning/PA) PA Wire

A woman has revealed her identity to publicly claim she was raped by Russell Brand as a 16-year-old girl.

Mia Latter, now 37, alleged she had been mistreated by the jailed comedian when she was a schoolgirl and he was aged 30.

The allegation was reported to the Metropolitan Police, and while Ms Latter has said in an interview she has decided not to continue with the criminal process, the force has said the investigation into the alleged rape remains ongoing.

Ms Latter was referred to under the pseudonym of Alice in previous reporting by the Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches documentary.

Court artist drawing of Russell Brand in the dock at Southwark Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Ms Latter waived her right to lifelong anonymity to campaign for a change in law that she hopes will protect teenagers from grooming.

She is calling for the introduction of a staggered age of consent, which would make relationships between adults and teens aged 16 and 17 illegal.

She was 16 years old when she first met Brand in Leicester Square, central London, while she was on her way home from a shopping trip.

He took her number, later messaged her, and asked if she wanted to go for dinner.

She told the newspaper that Brand – who was working at MTV at the time – still asked her to meet after she had confessed her age to him.

Ms Latter said Brand told her to keep their relationship secret from her school friends, but his entourage knew, with the convicted rapist referring to her as “the child” in front of them.

Ms Latter alleges Brand orally raped her towards the end of their three-month relationship.

According to the newspaper, Ms Latter spoke to the police after the documentary, but the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to include her case Brand’s trial at Southwark Crown Court.

She said: “They [the police] wanted me to be part of a subsequent trial, but they said that the decision was made [not to include her in the first trial] after he had done the Megyn Kelly and the Piers Morgan interviews… I was told that I wasn’t actually going to make it to the October trial because… they didn’t want it to become ‘the Alice show’, which was my pseudonym in the article. I was devastated by it.”

In an interview with conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly earlier this year, Brand had said that the age of consent in the UK is 16, and he did sleep with a 16-year-old when he was 30.

He described himself as being an “immature 30-year-old” and said that consensual sex when there is a power imbalance – such as being famous – “involves exploitation”.

Ms Latter told the newspaper: “He was a very successful man who had a lot of power and sway in the industry. Whereas I was a 16-year-old with no life experience, no sexual experience and no prior relationships. What was my level of maturity meant to be?”

Brand also addressed the comment he had made on Kelly’s show during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Press photographers surround a prison van as it leaves Southwark Crown Court (PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Latter said she is happy the police were able to get justice for some of the women involved in the case.

She said that a “lot of incredible police work has gone into this”, but said she feels as if the process is “criminalising”.

Ms Latter decided not to continue with the criminal process so she can focus on her campaign.

She told the newspaper: “I just don’t know what capacity I have to give years more of my life to this, for my head to be occupied with these awful crimes.

“And it takes a toll on your personal life, on your marriage. I feel as though I haven’t been the world’s greatest mum at times, because I’ve been so upset, and I haven’t been the greatest daughter [or] sister.”

On her campaign, she told the paper: “It’s shocking to me time and time again that whenever the news comes up again about him, it’s always in the comments about the relationship with a 16-year-old.

“That’s not the most heinous bit. But why is that the thing that everybody collectively gets stuck on? I think we all sort of agree that … adults shouldn’t be allowed to have sexual relationships with children, with somebody under the age of 18. That really doesn’t seem like a gigantic leap to take.”

Brand was convicted of attacks against four of the six women who gave evidence against him, and he is now serving a 10-and-a-half-year prison term for one count of rape and three sexual assaults.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Officers launched an investigation in January 2026 after receiving an allegation of rape.

“Detectives sought advice from the Crown Prosecution Service to determine how best to proceed, and officers were advised that further information was needed before a charging decision could be made.

“This investigation remains ongoing. We understand the delay has been distressing for this victim-survivor. However, our focus has been on putting forward the best possible evidence.”

The CPS has been approached for comment.

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