A 21-year-old man has died following a stabbing in north London.

Thomas Oduro, from Tottenham, was pronounced dead at the scene after Met officers were called to Lordship Lane in Haringey shortly after 6pm on Friday evening.

His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Footage shared on social media shows police cars parked outside Lordship Recreation Ground, with a police cordon in place and a forensic tent in the middle of the road.

The Met has launched an investigation, and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke, who is leading the investigation, said: “Thomas’s family have suffered a devastating loss. Our thoughts are with them, and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Thomas Oduro was stabbed to death in Haringey on Friday (Met Police)

“Enquiries continue at the scene and there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

“As part of our investigation, I’m urging anyone who was in the area of Lordship Recreation Ground around 18:00hrs on Friday, or who has information which may be relevant, to speak to officers or get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police via 101, quoting CAD 5439/13NOV26, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

The news comes days after police said an innocent bus driver shot dead outside a pub in south London was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Detectives have released new CCTV footage in a bid to track down the killers of Auguste-Marie Bile-aka Amoa, 25, who died from gunshot wounds after being shot in Clapham on August 10.

The “amazing” young man, who reportedly also volunteered at a local school mentoring young people, was shot dead near The Landor Pub shortly before 9.57pm.

A £20,000 reward is being offered by the charity Crimestoppers for information leading to the identification and conviction of those responsible.

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