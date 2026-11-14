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Toby Alderweireld has told Manchester United fans what they can expect to see from Mauricio Pochettino when he arrives as the club’s new manager.

The Belgian worked under Pochettino at Tottenham, forging one of the Premier League’s standout centre-back pairings with Jan Vertonghen under the Argentine’s stewardship.

Now, Pochettino, 54, will take the reins at Old Trafford, succeeding Michael Carrick, who was sacked on Wednesday after a run of 11 matches bearing just one win.

United paid a £7million release clause to prise Pochettino away from the United States’ men’s team, a role that he has held since 2024.

He will return to the Premier League after almost three years away, having managed Chelsea for the 2023-24 campaign.

Didn’t work out: Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea (AFP/Getty)

Before that, he had overseen Tottenham’s rise, leading the club to the Champions League final in 2019 and the League Cup in 2015 - both matches they lost.

He is expected to shake things up at Old Trafford amidst a toxic dressing room, and Alderweireld belives that he will be central to United’s new project.

“You need to follow his plan,” the ex-defender explained to BBC Sport.

“If you don't follow his plan, you're not coming back any more.

"If you're thinking about yourself, you're gone.

"He's straightforward, has his own ideas and maybe you agree with them or don't, that's up to you. That's something United need - a big character, everyone in the same direction, following the plan and if not, no problem, you can go. He's the main man.”

Alderweireld hailed the Argentine as an omniscient figure, obsessed with footage and data.

Student and teacher: Toby Alderweireld and Mauricio Pochettino (Getty Images)

"He's a very smart man, knows how to talk to the press and what to say,” the Belgian continued.

“He will create an environment like 'it's us against the world' - we are getting fit, we are together as a team. It doesn't matter what people say, let's work together and get results together.

"He knows everything. If he's not there, he's looking at video and data. The players will be watched.

"He is, in a positive way, a control freak because he says your body is your weapon and it needs to be ready to perform."

United have been criticised this term for their running stats - sitting bottom of the Premier League table for distance covered - and fitness is a huge part of Pochettino’s philosophy.

"The way he wants to play - on the front foot, putting people under pressure, a high line, very dynamic play - you need to run,” Alderweireld said.

“The basic is to be fit. The players are going to feel straight away that it's a different level.

"This is every day at the training ground, it's 100% - that's what he asks, what he demands. It will be a big difference for the players and they're going to see results there straight away.”

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