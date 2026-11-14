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Rayan Cherki stormed out of France’s dressing room after a falling out with Bradley Barcola on Thursday.

That is according to RMC Sport, which claims that the Manchester City star was incensed at his side’s performance in their 3-1 defeat.

The loss saw Zinedine Zidane’s side fall to second in their Nations League group with just one match to play.

Michael Olise had opened the scoring for the visitors at the San Siro, but Pio Esposito netted a brace and Davide Frattesi was also on the scoresheet in Milan to hand the Italians a big three points.

Cherki and Barcola were spotted in a heated exchange following Esposito’s equaliser, and tempers had clearly not simmered down by the full-time whistle.

Tempers flared: Rayan Cherki and Bradley Barcola (AFP/Getty)

RMC reports that Cherki left the French dressing room furious after the game’s conclusion, fresh from his confrontation with the Liverpool winger.

The pair are now rivals in the Premier League after Barcola’s switch to Liverpool in the summer transfer window, where he joined the Reds from Paris Saint-Germain in a £123million deal.

Cherki has a year on his compatriot in the English top flight, having arrived in Manchester in the summer of 2025.

He joined City for a fee of £34million from Lyon, and he has established himself as a regular starter under new manager Enzo Maresca following Pep Guardiola’s depature at the end of last season.

This term, he has seven goal contributions - five goals and two assists - in nine Premier League games, while Barcola has three assists in eight.

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