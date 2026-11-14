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Arsenal have been handed a major injury boost after Ezri Konsa returned to England training on Saturday.

The defender had missed the Nations League encounter against Croatia - which the Three Lions won 2-1 on Thursday - with his load being managed off the back of a whack he took to his knee.

That happened in the Gunners’ win at Slavia Prague in the Champions League, with Mikel Arteta’s men running out 2-1 victors in the Czech Republic.

He played in the 1-0 victory over Hull City at the Emirates Stadium before the international break, but followed his own individual training programme when he arrived at Hotspur Way to join up with his international team-mates.

Return: Ezri Konsa (Getty)

As such, Jarell Quansah and Dan Burn played at the heart of defence for England against Croatia at Wembley Stadium, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Lewis Hall completing Thomas Tuchel’s back four.

First-choice centre-back Marc Guehi had already withdrawn from the squad with a hip problem, leaving James Hill to be called up in his place. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite also received a call-up.

Now, however, Konsa has been spotted back with his colleagues at Tottenham’s training ground before England jet off to Madrid, where they play world champions Spain on Sunday.

The Three Lions take on Luis de la Fuente’s side at the Estadio Metropolitano, needing to beat them by a three-goal margin to top Group A3 and progress as group winners.

La Roja are undefeated in their Nations League campaign so far, winning all five games, including beating England at Wembley, 3-2, back in September.