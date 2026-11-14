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England will have Ezri Konsa and Djed Spence back available to face Spain in the Nations League, with James Trafford poised to start in goal.

After Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Croatia at Wembley, the Three Lions head to Madrid on Sunday night for a winner-takes-all clash at the top of Group A3, with hopes of securing a potentially easier quarter-final tie in March.

England boss Thomas Tuchel will be expected to keep key players such as Anthony Gordon, Jude Bellingham and record-breaking captain Harry Kane in the starting lineup against Spain.

Bellingham avoided a yellow card during the meeting with Croatia that would have seen him suspended against the country where he plays his club football for Real Madrid.

Arsenal defender Konsa and Inter Milan full-back Spence both missed the Croatia game but will be available for selection in Spain after returning to full training.

All 26 England squad members took part in a training session at Hotspur Way on Saturday before their flight to Madrid.

Tuchel has a decision to make on the right wing, where he will either stick with Chelsea’s Morgan Rogers - who scored on Thursday - or hand Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha his first senior international start.

Back in action: Ezri Konsa and Djed Spence have both returned to England training (Getty)

Tuchel confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Trafford would start ahead of Jordan Pickford as England continue to split minutes and opportunities between their top two goalkeepers.

Jarell Quansah could shift across from centre-back to right-back if Tuchel views him as a safer option defensively than Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Predicted England XI vs Spain (4-2-3-1): Trafford; Quansah, Konsa, Burn, Hall; Rice, Anderson; Rogers, Jude Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Injured: Guehi

Time and date: 7:45pm GMT on Sunday November 15, 2026

Venue: Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid

How to watch: ITV1