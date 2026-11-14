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Rayan has admitted that he has “always supported” Manchester United.

The Bournemouth star has been one of the Premier League’s standout players since his arrival on the Dorset coast in January, arriving from Vasco da Gama for £24.7million.

He immediately forced his way into Andoni Iraola’s starting lineup at the Vitality Stadium, and he has continued to impress under Marco Rose’s stewardship.

The 20-year-old has forged strong partnerships with Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert and Evanilson to form one of the most feared attacking quartets in the English top flight.

He was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer, but remained at Bournemouth.

Rising star: Rayan (Getty)

Now, however, he has dropped a major hint that could prick the ears of incoming United boss Mauricio Pochettino.

I’ve always supported Manchester United here in England,” the winger said.

“Why United? Because of Cristiano Ronaldo.”

“Old Trafford was a dream of mine to play at. It was a dream come true.”

The forward netted the Cherries’ opening goal in their rampant 3-0 win in the north west three weeks ago. It was a defeat that many thought would see Michael Carrick sacked as United boss, but the former midfielder was kept on for three more matches before he was relieved of his duties.

This term, Rayan has five goals in 15 games across all competitions, and he got five goals and two assists in 15 Premier League matches upon his arrival from Brazil.

When he and his team-mates return from international duty, they will face Nottingham Forest at home, before a trip to Celta Vigo in the Europa League.

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