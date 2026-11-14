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Martin Odegaard has issue an update on his Arsenal future, insisting that he wants to stay in north London for the forseeable.

The Norwegian has just over 18 months remaining on his current contract at the Emirates Stadium, and he has kept hold of his starting berth in Mikel Arteta’s side despite the Gunners’ heavy midfield spending in recent years.

The captain has managed to hold off the challenge of Eberechi Eze and Mikel Merino for that more advanced midfield role in Arteta’s 4-3-3 shape, while Bruno Guimaraes’ arrival also added more competition in centre-field for the No8.

Niggling injuries in the last campaign caused some to question Odegaard’s long-term future with the Premier League champions, but, while on international duty, he has clarified his stance on any potential exit.

International duty: Martin Odegaard (AFP/Getty)

“I’m happy and hope I can stay there [at Arsenal] for a long time to come, but we haven’t started on that yet,” he replied to questions on his contract by Norwegian reporters.

Odegaard’s deal in the capital runs until June 2028, and he has played in all 10 of the Gunners’ Premier League matches so far, scoring three times.

The most recent of those was a vital winner against Hull City, who resolutely held the champions out for 72 minutes before the midfielder gobbled up a rebound to claim a crucial three points that saw Arsenal move five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

When Odegaard and co return from international duty, the north Londoners travel to Tyneside to take on Matthias Jaissle’s Newcastle, before they welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Emirates Stadium in the Champions League.

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