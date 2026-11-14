On the move: Nico Paz, Endrick and Alex Scott London Standard

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The January transfer window is approaching, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham all looking to strengthen their squads moving into the second half of the season. Arsenal are believed to be chasing Endrick in their pursuit of a new striker, but Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi and Antonio Nusa of RB Leipzig are also thought to be admired at the Emirates Stadium. Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz is another that Mikel Arteta likes as the Gunners look to reinforce their frontline. Rumours of a move for Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez just have not gone away either.

Mauricio Pochettino was announced as the new Manchester United manager yesterday, replacing the departed Michael Carrick, and he could make Como’s Nico Paz his first signing in the winter window, with the Red Devils hoping he will propel them away from the relegation zone.

Chelsea are confident of securing a deal for Alex Scott when the window opens, but Bournemouth insist that he is not for sale in another U-turn from the Cherries. Liverpool are eyeing Gilberto Mora, the Mexican starlet, and they also like Lamine Camara, who almost joined Chelsea on Deadline Day in the summer. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!