Viviana Botoaca .

For healthcare entrepreneur Viviana Botoaca, founder of London’s Geneviv Clinic, longevity isn’t found in rigid, punishing regimes — it’s built on simple, sustainable daily habits.

While her working hours are surrounded by cutting-edge regenerative technology, from dry-floating beds to brain-mapping helmets, her personal routine remains firmly grounded.

Starting every day before 6am without an alarm, she prioritises time in nature, morning trampoline sessions with her son, and strict digital boundaries over social media scrolling.

Here, the leader in regenerative medicine shares how she balances high-tech recovery with mindful living to keep her mind and body in peak condition.

I wake between 5am and 6am, without an alarm, but I keep the schedule of a child — so I go to sleep well before 10pm as often as possible.

On waking, I look outside at the trees and nature. It’s a mental reset and a reminder of the beauty that surrounds us, which I don’t wish to forget as an adult just because I have so many other things to do.

My routine is simple: I wash my face with cold water (no cleansers, as I believe it’s helpful to preserve the skin microbiome), take my daily IM8 supplement and vitamin D, then have a double espresso. I trampoline with my son and go for a walk when I can.

I generally eat twice a day, preferring home-cooked meals and avoiding sugar and desserts. How I feel afterwards matters most, so I listen to my body and learn its needs. Blended tomato, olive oil and lemon juice is a “can’t live without”. I have it almost every day.

Movement should be scheduled into my day but — as for everyone — my work takes up a lot of my time. So the only “scheduled sessions” are our morning trampoline and, in the evening, a routine of planks, squats and bridges. I do walk a lot, including to work and back every day.

When it comes to recovery I use the dry-floating bed at my clinic, Geneviv, plus full body circular massage and lymphatic drainage as well as Emerald Laser, molecular hydrogen inhalations and Tesla Former, as often as I can.

I wear a Whoop bracelet, largely for heart rate variability. It helps me monitor rises and drops, as well as circumstances in which variations occur.

The underrated tech in my routine? I’d say the iMediSync brain mapping helmet, which can help check brain activity, imbalances and risks of MCI (mild cognitive impairment). Also bespoke light therapy which can be used to help prevent neurocognitive decline, balance the mind, enhance sleep and more.

I practise neuroplasticity daily. It’s like a workout for the brain and involves practising gratitude and reminding myself constantly what brings me happiness. When I encounter a problem, I consider the positive things in my life at that moment to flip the balance.

I think we quite often forget how special it is to be alive: to see, walk, feel, smell and hear. These things are priceless. Acknowledging our senses can help to silence the mind when it gets busy with worrisome thoughts, assisting with mental balance.

I avoid screen time as much as possible. Digital boundaries are essential and phones should be used only when necessary. I don’t scroll on social media. Newsworthy things can be read from the right publications .

My evening wind-down starts as soon as work is finished. I spend most evenings with my family and my son. Having a child involves lots of cooking, reading, beautiful conversations, painting and playing outside. All of these activities are a blessing in adult lives and a reminder of how beautiful life is.

“I use bespoke light therapy, which can help prevent neurocognitive decline and balance the mind”

The things you do before going to sleep can affect its quality greatly — snacking, scrolling, sugar, lack of physical activity, too much coffee. For me, sleep optimisation means avoiding bad habits.

I believe in keeping things simple, being disciplined without becoming too rigid or obsessive and focusing on small, sustainable habits rather than drastic changes. Very small changes, done every day, can have a big impact.

It’s not about being perfect, but about creating a lifestyle that feels balanced, happy, meaningful and sustainable.

Viviana Botoaca is a healthcare entrepreneur, founder of Geneviv Clinic and a leader in regenerative and longevity medicine

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