Suspended: FC Andorra and Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono AFP/Getty

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has been handed a 12-match ban following the collision that led to the tragic death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel.

De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch earlier this month during a second-division match in Spain after a heavy collision with Owono, who came racing out of his penalty area to near the halfway line to attempt to intercept a long pass forward.

Owono flew into a reckless challenge and his right knee made contact with the chest of De Miguel, earning the goalkeeper a straight red card.

De Miguel received treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital and placed in intensive care, where he was initially reported to be stable before his condition quickly deteriorated and he died on November 3.

Under Spanish law, all deaths regarded as non-natural are subject to a judicial enquiry, with police opening an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter. However, prosecutors have said that criminal proceedings are unlikely.

Owono has now been handed a 12-match suspension from club football by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Disciplinary Committee, which was the maximum punishment permitted under articles 102 and 52 of the RFEF ⁠Disciplinary Code.

“The assessment of the conduct under consideration in these proceedings must be based on the facts expressly recorded in the referee’s report, which states that the player was sent off for ‘violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play,’” the committee said in a statement.

“The tragic outcome of the incident, resulting in the death of Jesús de Miguel, is public knowledge. In view of the nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances … the maximum sanction, 12 matches of suspension, is justified.”

FC Andorra manager Carles Manso said on Thursday that Owono had yet to decide if he would return to football at all following the death of De Miguel, with the goalkeeper having said that he was dealing the “hardest days of his life” following the incident.

“These are the hardest days of my life,” he said in a statement published by his club. “I struggle to find the words, and it is very difficult for me to process anything that has happened.

“I feel immense pain over the loss of Jesús. I think of him, of his family, and of all the people who loved him. I know there will be many issues to address and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect.

“But right now, honestly, I cannot think about anything other than Jesús and the pain we are going through. Rest in peace, Jesús.”

Owono plays international football for Equatorial Guinea, but is not in the squad for this month’s pair of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

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