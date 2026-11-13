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Max Dowman has become the youngest player ever to represent England’s Under-21s on a record-breaking night for the Arsenal sensation.

Dowman, aged 16 years, 10 months and 13 days, was sent on by head coach Lee Carsley to replace ex-Gunners youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry for the final 29 minutes of Friday night’s high-profile friendly against Portugal in Bristol.

That appearance at Ashton Gate saw him break the previous record held by Jude Bellingham, who was 17 and then playing for Birmingham when he scored off the bench on his England U21 debut under Aidy Boothroyd against Kosovo in a European Championship qualifier in Pristina in September 2020.

Dowman’s maiden U21 call-up came amid a domestic suspension for his late sending off in Arsenal’s shock Carabao Cup last-16 defeat by fourth-tier Fleetwood last month, and after he was also shown a straight red card on his last appearance for England’s U19s in a friendly against the United States in September.

However, his historic cameo could not prevent the Young Lions from slipping to a second successive defeat to follow a surprise 3-1 loss to the Republic of Ireland last month that ruined their unbeaten qualifying run for next year’s Euros in the final game, with Afonso Moreira’s first-half strike sealing a 1-0 win for Portugal.

Dowman’s Arsenal team-mate Tommy Setford - currently on loan in the EFL at League One side Stevenage - will feel that he should have done better for the winning goal, but also made a string of fine saves throughout the match.

Arsenal’s Borussia Dortmund loanee Ethan Nwaneri also started the game, while England’s team featured another Gunners academy graduate in Brooke Norton-Cuffy, who now plays for Hull.

Night to remember: Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber scored his first goals for the Netherlands (AFP/Getty)

Elsewhere on an eventful Friday night for Arsenal stars away on international duty, Jurrien Timber - playing out of position at left-back - netted twice as the Netherlands thrashed Greece 7-0 to equal the record for the biggest win in Nations League history. He had never previously scored for his country in 26 caps.

Mikel Arteta will have no doubt taken note of the already versatile Timber’s excellent performance on the left-hand side of defence, which could also be an option for Arsenal in future if injuries were to befall the likes of Riccardo Calafiori, Piero Hincapie and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Arsenal’s Christos Tzolis was on the losing side in Amsterdam and endured an evening to forget for a Greek team that took four points off Germany during the last international break and drew 2-2 with the Dutch at home, as well as winning away in Serbia.

Kai Havertz also led the attack for Germany in their 3-1 win against nine-man and now relegated Serbia in Belgrade, forcing an own goal by Srdan Babic before efforts from Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz and Brajan Gruda of Brighton, plus red cards for substitutes Vanja Dragojevic and Andrija Zivkovic.

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