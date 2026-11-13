CCTV footage of the incendiary device landing on a cabin next to the building Met Police

A man has been convicted after he threw petrol bombs at an Islamic centre in Maida Vale earlier this year.

Iman Zand, 47, from Edgware, attacked the Islamic Centre of England in just after midnight on February 3.

Anti-Iranian regime protests had previously happened outside the building.

The Met Police believe he targeted the centre as he thought it was linked to the Iranian government.

The Islamic Centre of England in Maida Vale (Google)

Police were called to the scene after the centre’s security guards said explosive devices had been thrown over the wall.

Officers believe the suspect lit one petrol petrol bomb and threw two bottles containing accelerant over the wall, before fleeing the scene in a car.

A fire erupted at the site, damaging a cabin within the grounds. No one was injured.

CCTV footage released by the Met Police shows a man outside the gates of a building standing on the pavement. He throws a bright, burning object towards the building and it lands on the roof of an outdoor shed causing it to catch on fire.

The attack was treated as a hate crime by officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Ridley, who led the investigation, said: “This was a premeditated and deeply disturbing attack which caused significant concern both within the local community and across the country. Zand is clearly a dangerous individual.

“Armed with petrol bombs, the defendant travelled to the place of worship under the cover of darkness and carried out a targeted attack that could easily have resulted in devastating loss of life.

“I would like to pay tribute to officers on the ground who responded rapidly as well as to the Maida Vale community for their support and assistance throughout the investigation.”

Zand pleaded guilty to possession of an explosive with intent to injure property at Wood Green Crown Court today. At an earlier hearing this week he pleaded guilty to a charge of causing an explosion likely to endanger life or injure property.

He accepted responsibility for the attack but said he was experiencing mental health difficulties at the time.

Inspector Ridley added: “The outcome sends a powerful message that hatred and violence directed towards any community will not be tolerated, and that we remain committed to identifying those responsible for such offences, bringing them to justice and protecting all Londoners.”

Zand is due to be sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court at a later date.

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