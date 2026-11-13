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James Garner says he is loving the competition of challenging England’s two £100million midfielders for game time under Thomas Tuchel.

Garner came off the bench during Thursday’s 2-1 win over Croatia and scored what would have been his first goal for his country, but it was disallowed for a narrow offside in the build-up.

Tuchel has taken a liking to Garner, but the Everton midfielder knows he faces an almighty challenge to dislodge Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson in the middle of the park.

Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham for £105million in 2023, while Anderson was this summer signed by Manchester City from Nottingham Forest for a fee of £116m.

Ruled out: James Garner’s goal for England against Croatia was disallowed for offside (Getty)

“I came on a little bit more advanced and had the freedom to join in with the press a little bit further up,” Garner said of his substitute appearance at Wembley against Croatia. “The main point is the freedom and just playing as you see.”

Asked whether he believes he can force his way into England’s £200m midfield, he said: “Who knows? They are very, very good players. They have been and still are, over the last few years.

“I love competition, and they are the lads in my position at the moment. But I just have to keep on going at club level.

“And when I have a chance like tonight, hopefully that goal goes in and that helps my case a little bit more. I’m just happy to be playing with such quality.”

Victory for England over Croatia set up a dramatic final Nations League group game in Madrid against world champions Spain on Sunday. The winner will finish top of the group and likely secure themselves an easier opponent for the quarter-finals in March.

Garner said of the Spain fixture: “It’s kind of like a final really. It’s a chance to test ourselves against the best in the world. It will be a good game. It’s a chance to get one back, and that’s what we’ll be looking to do.”

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