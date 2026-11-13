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Arsenal would be set to benefit if Manchester United moved to make Folarin Balogun an early signing of the Mauricio Pochettino era.

Monaco striker Balogun is one of a number of United States internationals who are already being linked with a potential switch to Old Trafford during the January transfer window after USA boss Pochettino agreed to replace Michael Carrick, along with the likes of Villarreal full-back Alex Freeman.

The Brooklyn-born frontman has thrived under Pochettino’s management, becoming one of the USA’s most important players and notching 12 goals in his first 31 senior caps after switching his international allegiance from England, who he previously represented from Under-17 to U21 level.

Balogun became a prominent figure at the past summer’s World Cup co-hosted by the USA, with the decision by FIFA’s disciplinary committee to suspend his one-match ban for a year following a sending off against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the last 32 proving massively controversial as he was able to play in the last-16 defeat by Belgium, with US President Donald Trump admitting that he asked FIFA to review the suspension.

Star striker: Folarin Balogun has been a key figure for the USA under Mauricio Pochettino (Getty)

Balogun, 25, rose through the youth ranks at Arsenal from the age of eight and spent time on loan at Middlesbrough and Reims before heading back to Ligue 1 with Monaco on a permanent basis in 2023, where he has since scored 32 goals and delivered 13 assists in 98 total appearances across all competitions.

However, he has started only once at club level this season after a proposed £40million switch to Everton late in the summer collapsed due to what he claimed was a late change in the contract terms.

Monaco and Everton had reportedly renegotiated the deal after Balogun - who had also been linked with Tottenham - underwent a medical and the Toffees submitted a deal sheet on Deadline Day, though it broke down from there.

Both Monaco and Balogun have confirmed publicly that the player will likely move on in January, with renewed links to a number of Premier League clubs including Pochettino’s United.

Arsenal did not insert a buy-back clause into the deal when they sold Balogun to Monaco for approximately £35m three years ago and are not thought to be interested in pursuing a potential reunion with the striker, but they did negotiate a 17.5 per cent sell-on clause that will see them bank a tidy windfall if he does indeed depart the Stade Louis II in January.

Had Balogun joined Everton for £40m in the summer as planned, around £7m of that transfer fee would have gone to Arsenal.

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