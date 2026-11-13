Winner: Roberto De Zerbi AFP/Getty

Roberto De Zerbi has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for October after guiding Tottenham to an impressive unbeaten run that lifted them away from the relegation zone.

The Italian oversaw three wins and a draw during the month, with Spurs moving up to 11th in the table after taking 12 points from their opening fixtures.

Tottenham's run began with a 1-1 draw against Manchester United before victories over Coventry, Chelsea and Crystal Palace completed an impressive October.

De Zerbi becomes the first Tottenham manager to win the award since Ange Postecoglou, who claimed it three times in succession between August and October 2023.

The 46-year-old was quick to share the credit with his players and coaching staff after receiving the accolade.

"I feel good, I am happy. I want to say thanks to my players, to my club because it is not my credit but you know when you are a coach you work with many, many people and it's right to say thank you for everybody," he said.

De Zerbi also reflected on the improvement in performances after a difficult opening to the campaign, when Spurs failed to win any of their first six matches.

"The first five games in this season were not good enough and from Manchester United game we changed things - we changed behaviour, we changed quality of the play, we changed the quality of performance of the players and for this reaction I am very proud," he added.

However, Tottenham's progress suffered a setback with a 1-0 defeat by Leeds at the start of November.

Tottenham will look to respond when they host Ipswich on November 21, before travelling to Sunderland eight days later.

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