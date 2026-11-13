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Manchester United have reportedly already secured the first new signing of the Mauricio Pochettino era.

Pochettino will officially arrive at Old Trafford next week as the managerial successor to Michael Carrick, who was sacked on Thursday after less than six months in the full-time role with the Red Devils sitting in the Premier League relegation zone with only one win from their first 10 matches this season.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Man Utd that runs until June 2029, after the club triggered the $10million (£7.5m) clause to release him from his deal as head coach of the United States men’s national team that was only extended through 2030 after the summer World Cup on home soil.

Pochettino’s appointment was officially announced by United on Friday, with the Argentine to take over from November 18.

New era: Mauricio Pochettino will take over as Manchester United boss next week (PA)

He will remain in charge of the USA for both legs of their upcoming Concacaf Nations League quarter-final tie against Haiti during the current international window, before being unveiled as the new United manager and taking charge ahead of next weekend’s trip to face fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Pochettino will be joined at United by a familiar and close-knit backroom team featuring the likes of long-time assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino, plus goalkeeping coach Antonio Jimenez and son Sebastiano Pochettino, who is a sports scientist.

Attentions have quickly turned to Pochettino’s potential first signings, with a number of players already linked with moves including prominent USA internationals Alex Freeman and Folarin Balogun.

However, one new arrival has already been agreed, with The Athletic reporting on Friday that United have signed versatile forward Tyler Adjei.

The 16-year-old England youth international arrives from League One club Reading and has reportedly now been registered by United, where he will initially link up with Darren Fletcher’s Under-18s squad.

Adjei becomes the latest signing of a sustained youth recruitment drive from United, who raided Manchester City in the summer for talented teenage midfielders Karim Cassim and David Eze, in addition to signing winger Isack Konde from Liverpool.

There were also a number of exits from their existing youth ranks, with James Scanlon and Habeeb Ogunneye both joining Arsenal as Tyler Fredricson left for Swiss club Lausanne-Sport.

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