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Mauricio Pochettino has been handed his first injury concern ahead of starting as Manchester United manager.

Pochettino is preparing to replace the sacked Michael Carrick, and has already been hit with a fitness issue in his squad.

Patrick Dorgu came off the bench last weekend to assist Joshua Zirkzee's late goal against Aston Villa, and minutes later saw a last-gasp equaliser in the 4-4 draw.

It was a remarkable 24-minute cameo in his first appearnce for Man Utd in a little under two months, having only recently returned from training after a hamstring injury.

And it has taken its toil, as revealed by Denmark head coach Brian Riemer earlier this week.

Riemer told Tipsbladet: "Dorgu arrived and trained with the rest of the national team on Wednesday.

"He's still on his way back. The fact that he got those minutes against Aston Villa and did a fantastic job should be taken with a grain of salt."

"There are still some lingering issues with the major muscle injury he suffered. We need to make sure it doesn't flare up again. We're optimistic, and we also believe things will go well."

Patrick Dorgu (Getty)

"But he's a player we need to be careful with. As for what that means in terms of matches and playing time, we'll have to wait and see."

And Dorgu has lost his fitness battle, and now been sent back to Man Utd, where he will be assessed ahead of Pochettino's first day on the job, next Wednesday.

A statement from the Denmark FA on Friday read: "Patrick Dorgu has undergone a series of tests ahead of the matches, but unfortunately will not be fully fit in time."

The Denmark team doctor, Morten Boesen, said: “We have carried out a series of tests on Dorgu, and he has not performed well enough to be ready to play in the two matches. He needs further recovery time after his injury, so we are sending him home for additional rehabilitation."

Pochettino is expected to oversee first-team training for the first time on Wednesday, November 18. His first game will be against Liverpool, at Anfield, on November 22.

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