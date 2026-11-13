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Mauricio Pochettino has succeeded Michael Carrick as Manchester United manager.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss will step down from his position as the USA national team after their upcoming two-legged Concacaf Nations League quarter-final tie against Haiti.

United, though, have confirmed Pochettino arrival after confirming Carrick’s sacking on Thursday and will have the Argentine in place ahead of next weekend’s trip to Liverpool.

Pochettino will have a huge task on his hands should he take the reins, with United in the relegation zone and without a Premier League win since August.

Their squad, a mismatch of profiles and tactical fits from different managers, is also in desperate need of an overhaul, and Pochettino, with his own strictly defined style, will have ideas about who he wants to keep and who will be shown the door.

With that in mind, Standard Sport has identified the potential winners and losers from Pochettino’s imminent appointment at Old Trafford.

Winners

Patrick Dorgu

Despite playing an important role in United’s resurgence towards the end of last season, Patrick Dorgu has found his minutes restricted this term.

The 22-year-old is an exciting attacking outlet but has increasingly earned a reputation as a defensive liability.

That, coupled with a hamstring injury, saw him fall out of favour under Carrick, but there could be an opportunity for the Danish left-back if Pochettino is appointed.

Pochettino has tended to deploy explosive attacking full-backs during his managerial career, and Dorgu’s physicality and instinctive attacking movement make him an unpredictable presence in the final third.

Dorgu is a raw but talented player, and Pochettino might enjoy the challenge of moulding him into a more rounded full-back while still utilising his attacking capabilities.

Kobbie Mainoo

Massively underutilised since his breakthrough season under Erik ten Hag, Kobbie Mainoo is the sort of young, mobile presence Pochettino would be looking for in midfield.

The epicentre of Pochettino’s Spurs side was Mousa Dembele, who was lauded for his ability to withstand pressure and carry the ball from deep.

On the up: Kobbie Mainoo and Matheus Cunha could thrive under Mauricio Pochettino (Getty)

Those are attributes Mainoo has in abundance, and while his minutes have been limited over the last few seasons, his ability is not in question, and he would surely benefit from Pochettino’s nurturing personality.

In the absence of Mainoo and the injured Carlos Baleba, Man Utd’s midfield lacks pace, mobility and ingenuity.

That is a problem Pochettino will be keen to fix straight away, and he would be best served by reintegrating Mainoo rather than looking to the transfer market for solutions.

Mateus Cunha

Mateus Cunha has a difficult profile to nail down, and that makes him a problem for defenders but also an issue for whoever is tasked with fitting him into their tactical setup.

Not quite a striker and not quite a No10, Cunha has shown glimpses of his quality at United and has the intensity and character to deliver under pressure.

His inconsistency is what lets him down at times, though, and he needs a manager who plays to his strengths and allows him the freedom to drift fluidly across the frontline.

Pochettino could be that coach, having played a pivotal role in developing Dele Alli into a uniquely talented player at Tottenham.

Dele was not just a goalscorer, but a ball carrier, creator and link man that got the best out of Harry Kane.

Cunha has the talent to be all those things for United. He just needs the guidance of a manager such as Pochettino to realise his ability.

Losers

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw may have been given his break under Pochettino when the pair were at Southampton, but 14 years after first coming to prominence, the game has moved on.

Shaw, for all his talent, has been broken by injuries and simply can’t be relied upon to perform the responsibilities Pochettino needs from his full-backs.

United have been patient with Shaw, as his body has let him down time and time again, but it is now best for all parties if he moves on at the end of his contract.

If United are to get Pochettino’s appointment right, then they simply have to make these sorts of ruthless decisions.

Harry Maguire

Another player who should have left United years ago. Harry Maguire is a strong leader and a resilient character, but he simply is not and has not been good enough for United.

The 33-year-old should take some credit for how he saved his United career after being booed relentlessly by his own fans, but given the club’s situation, there is no space for sentimentality, and Pochettino would be wise to inform Maguire to look for a move away.

End of the road? It is time for Manchester United to move on from Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw (Getty)

In Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt, fitness permitting, United have two centre-backs who complement each other well and have enough years ahead of them to form a partnership under Pochettino.

Youri Tielemans

Despite only arriving at the club over the summer, Youri Tielemans has struggled with the step up at United and has routinely been exposed for his lack of mobility.

A talented ball player, Tielemans’ best attributes are not particularly well suited to the style Pochettino likes to play, and he could be moved aside as United search for more pace and energy in the middle of the park.

With everyone fit and available, Mainoo and Baleba feel like the most complete midfield pairing United have at their disposal.

Tielemans, meanwhile, is an unorthodox fit for a team that lacks an identity in possession and will likely resort to a high-energy, transitional style in the first few weeks and months post-Carrick.

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