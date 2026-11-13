Tearful: Mauricio Pochettino US Soccer/YouTube

Mauricio Pochettino bid an emotional farewell to his role with US Soccer ahead of becoming Manchester United manager.

The Argentine addressed the media Stateside, just over two hours after being confirmed as Michael Carrick’s successor at Old Trafford. He will begin work in England next Wednesday.

Pochettino was keen to focus on the USMNT match against Haiti, in the Concacaf Nations League quarter-finals, the first leg of which takes place on Saturday evening.

But said of the Man Utd job: “I am excited for the next step.”

Mauricio Pochettino (PA)

Pochettino said the situation escalated quickly, with Pochettino arriving at the US Soccer training base on Saturday and Man Utd first making their interest known the following day.

He added: “On Sunday afternoon [there was] some contact ... and we were talking with the federation and yesterday, when the agreement was reached, we had a meeting and I communicated with the players.

“They were very supportive. US Soccer and Manchester United agreed we would continue, and that will not change our commitment."

It was put to Pochettino that he had made little secret of his desire to one day return to “European football”, a suggestion the Argentine refuted but said Man Utd was an opportunity he could not reject.

He continued: “I never said I wanted to go back but they know there aren't too many opportunities that happen in your career like Manchester United. When it arrives, it's difficult to turn down.”

Read More

Man Utd’s biggest winners and losers from Pochettino move revealed

Pochettino’s first six Man Utd games confirmed as tough start awaits

Michael Carrick next step revealed after breaking silence on Man Utd sacking