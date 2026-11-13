Nigeria vs Tanzania LIVE London Standard

Nigeria vs Tanzania LIVE

Nigeria host Tanzania in Uyo neeing a strong result to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The Super Eagles sit second in qualifying Group L, three points behind leaders Guinea-Bissau. Having also missed out on the 2026 World Cup, Nigeria will be desperate to avoid another major disappointment.

Tanzania arrive with less pressure, having already secured qualification for the tournament as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda. However, Miguel Angel Gamondi's side will be keen to improve their record against Nigeria, having drawn twice and lost four times in their previous six meetings. The Taifa Stars have also struggled for consistency, winning just once in their last 15 matches across all competitions.

It is the first of two matches back to back between these two nations, with the return fixture scheduled for Zanzibar in four days’ time. The Super Eagles have a strong recent record in Uyo and will view home advantage as an opportunity to get their qualification campaign back on track. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.