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For a section of the England fanbase, it is a wound they are determined not to let heal.

Ben White has made three appearances for his country since Thomas Tuchel took charge. In each of those at Wembley, he has been booed by supporters.

The reaction stems from the 2022 World Cup, when White left the camp during the tournament due to personal reasons. He made himself unavailable for the rest of Gareth Southgate’s reign.

That stance changed earlier this year when Tuchel called White and asked him to return to the England fold. It was a call that meant a lot to White, who appreciated Tuchel reaching out to him. His answer was emphatic.

“Once I asked Ben if he would be ready to play for me and for England, he straightaway, without hesitation, said he would love to come back and was desperate to come back,” Tuchel said at the time.

“The reaction came within seconds. It was very euphoric, very positive and very emotional about it. That showed me he really means it.”

Once I asked Ben if he would be ready to play for me and for England, he straightaway, without hesitation, said he would love to come bac

Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel admitted, rightly, that some conversations would be required. He said White needed to “clear the air with his team-mates... who were in the World Cup together with him”.

Evidently, that happened. Had Harry Kane or another senior England player firmly objected to White’s return to the England squad, it is hard to imagine Tuchel going against that.

Jordan Henderson was a key member of that 2022 World Cup squad. There are few stronger characters in the dressing room.

If White’s withdrawal was worthy of resentment from anyone, it would be from those in that camp. Instead, speaking after White was booed on his England return in March, Henderson said: “Some of the fans probably don’t even know why they are booing.

“They listen to what is being said in the media, and a lot of the time what the media says isn’t true. Not many people know the ins and outs of what happened in Qatar and it is for us to deal with internally.

“The media can spin things in certain ways, which isn’t always the truth and then fans can pick up on that and think it is the truth.

“It is really difficult when that happens, so it is important for us to make sure he is OK.”

Jordan Henderson has come out in support of Ben White (Getty)

So to recap, the England manager is adamant he wants White involved. His team-mates, including those who were at the World Cup and know exactly what took place, have backed him. And yet some supporters refuse to move on.

Fans booing their own players is never helpful, particularly when it is aimed at one individual rather than a collective.

White could have a key role to play for England, whether those he has angered like it or not.

He is probably more important to his country now than he was back in 2022, when England had Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier in the squad.

Four years on, if he can stay fit, White could well force his way into the starting lineup.

White is desperate to play his part under Tuchel. When he suffered a knee injury at the end of last season to rule him out of the World Cup, he cried on his way off the pitch. Just as he cried for an hour when told he had made the provisional squad for Euro 2020.

There is a misconception around White that he does not really care about the sport. That he does not watch football and so must be half-hearted in his approach.

This is a player who has been central to Mikel Arteta’s plans at Arsenal for five years. Arteta is as demanding a manager as there is. It is impossible that a player lacking in commitment in any way would survive so long under him.

White does not watch match after match when he is at home but that has no bearing on what he offers on the pitch. Whether a player spends their time off in front of a television, playing golf, or walking his dogs, what does it matter?

He also did not have to put himself back in this storm. When he accepted a return to the England fold, White knew there would be a negative reaction from some quarters, just as he knew when he was asked to conduct media duties earlier this week that there would be tough questions.

“Everyone can do whatever they want, it’s fine with me,” he said.

“I just think about not knowing the full story. If they did, maybe they wouldn’t [boo].”

Booed again: Ben White (Getty)

The boos on Thursday night when White came on against Croatia came as no surprise. White himself was expecting as much. However, his manager was unimpressed.

“We were not happy about this,” Tuchel said.

“We could understand the disappointment of the fans, of course, with what had happened before. But I think this is expressed [by] now and should be a closed book.”

White’s team-mates have moved on. The England manager and coaching staff from four years ago have, quite literally, moved on as well. It is long past time for the booing supporters to do the same.

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