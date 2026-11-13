KPop Demon Hunters will head on a world tour with dates scheduled in London, Glasgow and Manchester.

The immersive concerts will be powered by songs from the smash-hit Netflix film as the beloved K-pop animated girl group, HUNTR/X, made up of Rumi, Mira and Zoey, takes over global arenas.

The KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour will feature live-action stunts, fan-favourite music, choreography and special performances, along with appearances from the beloved film, including the Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger.

The tour, announced on Friday by Netflix and AEG Presents, will kick off in June 2027 and visit nearly 50 cities with more than 150 performances across 2027 and 2028.

The UK leg of the tour will open at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on October 12 before moving to Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on October 16 for a matinee and evening show.

It will then head to Manchester’s AO Arena on October 19 before wrapping up with three shows, including a matinee, at the O2 on October 22-23.

Additional international cities and dates will be announced with tickets going on sale on Friday November 20.

Marian Lee, chief marketing officer at Netflix, said: “This fandom was never about a single moment, and the Golden World Tour is how we keep it going – bringing that ‘Takedown’ energy to arenas around the world, where fans can sing, dance and help HUNTR/X seal the Honmoon.”

Released in June 2025, the movie became the streamer’s most popular film of all time and collected a number of awards, including the Oscar for best animated feature.

EJAE, winner of the Academy Award for Best original song for Golden in KPop Demon Hunters, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA (Doug Peters/PA) (PA Archive)

The film follows the fictional K-pop band who use secret identities to protect their fans from a growing supernatural threat.

Its song Golden also shot to number one on the UK singles chart and made history as the first K-Pop song to win at the Oscars, Grammys and the Golden Globes.

South Korean-American singer Ejae, born Kim Eun-jae, provided the singing voice for Rumi in the film, whilst Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami sang for her fictional bandmates Mira and Zoey respectively.

Rich Schaefer, president of global touring at AEG Presents, added: “KPop Demon Hunters has become a global phenomenon, with characters and music that already mean so much to fans around the world.

“We’re excited to work with Netflix to bring that world to life on tour, with the music at the heart of a show that makes fans part of the adventure.

“The Golden World Tour gives us the chance to create something special for this incredible audience and bring fans of every generation together to experience it.”

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