Your browser does not support the video tag.

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach.

Pochettino is believed to have signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford as he replaces Michael Carrick, who was sacked on Thursday with the club languishing in the Premier League relegation zone.

The appointment of Pochettino has been driven by the Argentine's high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players.

His consistency of performing at the highest level of football across multiple leagues is an additional factor.

This will be Pochettino’s fourth spell in the Premier League, having previously managed Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea to varying levels of success.

As the latest new era at Old Trafford does not officially get underway until next week, here is a everything to look forward to once Pochettino gets settled in...

What is Mauricio Pochettino’s first game as Man United head coach?

As communicated in the official club statement, Pochettino’s start date is November 18 - after USA’s CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final second leg against Haiti.

He will be then be expected to take charge of Man Utd training for the first time ahead of the showdown against Liverpool three days later.

United won both meetings with Liverpool last season, including a rare victory at Anfield, but Pochettino has not tasted victory at that ground since his Southampton days in the 2013-14 campaign.

What is Mauricio Pochettino’s first home game as Man United head coach?

As Man United travel to Lisbon, Portugal to face Sporting in their next Champions League assignment, it means it’s successive away games at the start of Pochettino’s tenure.

That means Brentford’s trip to Old Trafford on November 28 will serve as Pochettino’s first home game in charge.

What are Mauricio Pochettino’s first six matches as Manchester United head coach?

We have already mentioned the first three, but it will be an interesting start for Pochettino as Newcastle (a) and Coventry (h) follow on from there in the Premier League.

The run concludes with a Champions League showdown against RB Leipzig on matchday six of this season’s league phase, where United will hope to put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the last-16.

How has Mauricio Pochettino fared in his first six matches at previous clubs?

It’s a mixed bag, Pochettino’s Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) spells offer cause for optimism.

However, at Espanyol, Pochettino’s first venture into management in January 2009, he failed to win any of his opening six matches across all competitions - but did win his seventh which was away at Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona.

At Southampton, Pochettino won one of his first six games and lost the other half. Meanwhile at Chelsea, the Argentine’s only two wins from his first six games were against newly promoted Luton and AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino won his first match in charge of Tottenham - but has failed to replicate that at his four other club sides (Getty)

That said, the Argentine oversaw four wins and a draw from his first six Spurs and PSG matches, before going one better with five wins from his first six matches in charge of the USMNT.

Read More

Michael Carrick next step revealed after breaking silence on Man Utd sacking

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd announce Pochettino; new Arsenal target

Man Utd reveal why they have appointed Mauricio Pochettino