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Michael Carrick will go back to “cheering the lads on” from the sidelines as he broke his silence on his Manchester United exit.

The former United midfielder was sacked on Thursday, bringing a premature end to his tenure after signing a two-year contract in the summer.

United have won just one of their ten Premier League matches this season and sit in the relegation zone, a run of form that ultimately cost Carrick his job.

Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as his replacement and will officially start work next week, ahead of United’s trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.

In a long message reflecting on his United reign, Carrick paid tribute to the fans as he spoke of his love for the club.

Michael Carrick statement in full

“I’ve had the immense privilege of leading Manchester United, the football club that I love.

“There are very few who get to live that and feel it, and for that I’m incredibly grateful. With that comes huge responsibility, and to be at Manchester United, you need to understand exactly what that means.

“It’s different to anywhere else. Ultimately, you need to push to be the best, but there is a culture, there are values and there are behaviours that you have to live by and respect, which have been built over a long period of time.

“It’s a football club that is unique, with substance and history that cannot be ignored. This is what inspired me every single day.

“I want to say a big thank you to the supporters. I must say, you are a special, rare breed.

Happier days: Michael Carrick steered Manchester United to a third place Premier League finish last season (Getty)

“We’ve had some great times this year and moments we’ll all remember. The best thing about being in my position was seeing so many of you lose yourselves in the emotion of those moments, leaving the stadium desperate to come back again next time.

“I just wanted to give you something back. That love never dies. I know we’ve not had the results lately, but you’ve shown me nothing but love and support in times when the easiest thing, and what most end up doing, would be to turn the other way.

“That means more than a win or two. That’s what makes you who you are. That’s why I fell in love with this club all those years ago.

“A special thank you to my coaching staff. You gave me everything you had, every single day, and I couldn’t have asked for any more. I’m incredibly grateful for your loyalty, hard work and support throughout.

“To all the staff behind the scenes, thank you for everything you do for this football club. So much of your work goes unseen, but it never goes unappreciated.

You’ve shown me nothing but love and support in times when the easiest thing, and what most end up doing, would be to turn the other way

Michael Carrick

“And to the players, thank you for your efforts and the moments we’ve shared. I wish you all the very best for what’s ahead.

“I want nothing but success for Manchester United. This club has been such a big part of my life and that will never change. I’ll always be proud to have played my part and I’ll always want the very best for it.

“I’ll be right there with you from now on, watching from the sidelines, cheering the lads on.”

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