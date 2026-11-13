Your browser does not support the video tag.

Manchester United have explained why they have chosen to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their head coach.

The Argentine was, on Friday, officially named as the new Man United boss, succeeding the sacked Michael Carrick on a contract that will run until the summer of 2028.

Interestingly, Pochettino will not start work at Old Trafford until November 18 - after taking charge of the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) in their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final double-header against Haiti.

“The club has reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the U.S. Men’s National Team,” Man Utd confirmed.

Pochettino will have to hit the ground running to guide Man Utd out of the Premier League relegation zone, with his new side sitting 18th having won just once from their opening 10 matches.

In their statement to confirm the 54-year-old’s arrival, United said: “The Argentinian is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players.”

New appointment: Mauricio Pochettino (London Standard / Getty Images)

They added that Pochettino’s consistency of performing at the highest level of football across multiple leagues was another reason behind the appointment.

Pochettino could not have asked for a tougher start as United face bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield in his first match in charge next weekend.

Across three previous spells in the Premier League, Pochettino has only ever tasted victory at Anfield once - and that was in September 2013 as Southampton boss.

Read More

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd announce Pochettino; new Arsenal target

Who is on Pochettino’s backroom team at Man Utd?

How Man Utd could line up in Pochettino’s first game vs Liverpool