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Mauricio Pochettino will not officially being work as Manchester United manager until next week, but he has reportedly got a jump start.

Pochettino is expected to be given funds to shape his squad in his own image, but will have to wait until the January transfer window to start chopping and changing.

And TEAMtalk report that two familiar faces are already being eyed up by Pochettino.

The report claims Pochettino has designs of bringing two members of his USA national squad, with defender Alex Freeman and striker Folarin Balogun of interest after closely working with the pair for the past two years.

Alex Freeman (AFP/Getty)

Pochettino handed Villarreal defender Freeman his international debut, while Arsenal academy graduate Balogun has becoming a leading man for the USNMT under the Argentine’s tutelage.

Man Utd’s reported interest in Freeman predates talks to appoint Pochettino as Michael Carrick’s replacement, who was sacked on Thursday morning.

Freeman arrived at La Liga outfit Villarreal in January 2026, helping El Submarino Amarillo to qualify for the Champions League. The former Orlando City man is capable of playing on either flank as a full-back or wing-back, and has some experience in central defence.

Florin Balogun (AFP/Getty)

Balogun almost made a deadline day switch to Man Utd’s Premier League rivals Everton earlier this year, only to pull out of the deal at the last-minute.

The striker’s current club, Monaco, are said to be facing financial struggles, meaning Pochettino and Man Utd might be able to bolster their frontline at a reduced cost.

Balogun made just two Premier League appearances for Arsenal before permanently leaving the Gunners to join Monaco in 2023. The Ligue 1 side were impressed by Balogun’s return of 21 goals in 37 games for Stade Reims during the previous campaign, but the American has yet to hit he same heights at his current club.

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