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Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as head coach, as he replaces Michael Carrick.

Pochettino has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Old Trafford, marking his fourth stint in English football following spells with Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.

The Argentine succeeds Carrick - who was sacked on Thursday - after overseeing a disappointing start to the Premier League season, with Man United sitting in the relegation zone after winning just one of their opening 10 matches.

Pochettino, however, will not start work as Man Utd boss straight away as he is set to continue in his role as USMNT manager for their CONCACAF Nations League two-legged quarter-final against Haiti.

That said, the appointment does mean Pochettino will be in the dugout at Anfield next Sunday to take charge of his first Man United game against bitter rivals Liverpool.

Manchester United statement

“Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the Manchester United men’s head coach from 18 November,” a statement reads.

“The club has reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

“The Argentinian is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players.

“Pochettino has consistently performed at the highest level of football across multiple leagues. He began his coaching career with Espanyol in 2009 before joining Southampton and achieving a club-record Premier League points tally in 2014.

Mauricio Pochettino is the new Manchester United head coach (London Standard / Getty Images)

“During five full seasons at Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino established the club as regular UEFA Champions League contenders, securing qualification in four consecutive seasons and leading the club to its first final in the competition in 2019.

“In 2021, he joined Paris Saint-Germain, where he won the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the Trophee des Champions before joining Chelsea in 2023.

“Most recently he led the U.S. Men’s National Team to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup.”

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