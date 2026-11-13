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Mauricio Pochettino now knows when he will begin work as Manchester United manager, following Michael Carrick ‘s sacking on Thursday.

The Red Devils parted company with the former midfielder after a run of one win in 11 games in all competitions, with the club mired in the Premier League relegation zone and 17th in the Champions League table.

Former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Pochettino has been sounded out as INEOS’ preferred candidate, ahead of other potential options that were previously reported, like Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann, and has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract to replace Carrick

Pochettino will not come cheap, though, with United triggering the £7million clause in his contract with US Soccer to bring him to Old Trafford.

But, when will Pochettino start work as manager?

Sacked: Michael Carrick (PA)

The slight spanner in the works is the USMNT games games Haiti on Saturday and Tuesday evening. The Athletic have confirmed that Pochettino will stay to oversee the double-header before starting work at Old Trafford around 36 hours later on Thursday, November 19.

Pochettino is expected to hold his first training session with the squad on Friday, 20 November, reports TEAMtalk.

That would give the Argentine just two training sessions with his new players before his first match in charge – the Premier League trip to Liverpool on Sunday, November 22.

Pochettino is expected to bring four members of his backroom staff with him to Manchester as he prepares for a return to English football.

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