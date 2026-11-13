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Bruno Fernandes is among the Manchester United players who have paid tribute to Michael Carrick following his sacking.

Carrick arrived at Carrington on Thursday morning and was informed of the decision to relieve him of his duties by Omar Berrada, the club’s chief executive.

“Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach,” a statement read.

“Michael rejoined the club in January and guided the team to a third-placed Premier League finish by winning 12 out of the remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period.

“After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions.

“Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club.

“His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered.

“The club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible.”

Departure: Michael Carrick is no longer Manchester United head coach (PA)

Despite overseeing just one win from the opening 10 Premier League matches of the season and leaving United in the relegation zone, the reaction from some Man United players on social media have proven just how much a popular figure Carrick was in the dressing room.

On Instagram, Fernandes wrote: “Thanks for everything boss”, while Kobbie Mainoo - whose career was rejuvenated by Carrick - posted the exact same words.

There have also been comments from Harry Maguire, Bryan Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu, Joshua Zirkzee, Ayden Heaven, Tyler Fletcher and Shea Lacey - whom Carrick handed a senior debut earlier this season.

Mauricio Pochettino has been lined up as Carrick’s replacement and is expected to take charge of Man United for their first match back after the international break, when they face Liverpool at Anfield.

According to reports, Pochettino has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract to become the new Man United manager, with an official announcement imminent.

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