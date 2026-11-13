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The Microsoftoutage which has hit millions of people around the world was caused by “overloaded servers,” say tech experts.

The computer and software giant has said that the problem, still causing major problems on Friday morning, was down to “elevated load”.

Professor Washington Yotto Ochieng, Director of the Centre for Active Resilience and Security at Imperial College London, said: "Microsoft's blackout since yesterday, which we understand was caused due to simultaneous server failures during a configuration change, raises an alarm about society's increasing reliance on products like Outlook.”

Professor Washington Yotto Ochieng (Imperial College London)

Alan Woodward, Professor of Cybersecurity at Surrey University, stressed: “It’s chaos.

“If I were a betting man I reckon it’ll be a cascade failure to do with the health check, some configuration change internally that triggered it, and progressive inability of other servers to cope with the extra load i.e. a cascading failure.”

James Ferryman, Professor of Computer Science at Reading University, went into more detail, explaining: “The problem is in Exchange Online, which is the email and calendar system behind Outlook. Teams and Copilot rely on it too, for calendars, meetings and getting at people’s work data.

“So when Exchange has a bad day, a lot of other things do as well.”

He added: “What Microsoft has told us is that the part of its servers that sets up secure connections is getting swamped, and once that happens the server just stops answering.

“The trouble is that this kind of failure snowballs.

“One server falls over, its work gets passed to the next one, and meanwhile huge numbers of phones and laptops keep trying to get back in. You can’t just turn it all back on at once.”

Microsoft is scrambling to find new ways to restore services after a global outage has left hundreds of thousands of users worldwide without access to emails and Teams as it admitted fixes were not going ‘as expected’ (PA Archive)

Earlier, Bob O'Donnell, founder of TECHnalysis Research, explained how the elevated load would have led to "overloaded servers".

"A Microsoft exec posted on social media...’It is not cyber. It's not malicious’. It's simply they've overloaded these servers,” he told the BBC.

Awais Rashid, Professor of Cyber Security at Bristol University, stressed: “What is concerning is not only that an overload issue occurred but, more critically, that Microsoft does not seem to fully understand the underlying cause and apply an effective fix.”

Microsoft was on Friday scrambling to fix the problem which was impacting some of its most popular services.

Monitoring website Downdetector first showed a spike in users reporting problems with Microsoft Teams in the UK at around 6.15pm on Thursday.

Issues were still being reported at 3am the following morning.

Microsoft executive vice-president Charles Lamanna said the outages did not appear to be the result of a cyber attack.

“We regret that today’s outages caused disruptions for our customers, and we are working to address the issue,” he wrote on X.

“We will continue to share more information as soon as we have it, and for now I can confirm that there is no indication this is the result of malicious or cyber activity.”

Affected products included instant messaging service Teams, AI service Copilot, Outlook emails and some aspects of its Cloud services, among others.

An error message is shown when trying to access Outlook (Getty)

In an update on Friday, the tech giant said that although it had managed to get servers operating multiple times overnight UK time, those servers had crashed.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, also reported issues.

Microsoft said it had tried several solutions to mitigate the problems, including isolating parts of its infrastructure and shifting traffic to alternate routes.

“We’ve monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed that change is not taking as expected,” the company said.

Microsoft has been hit with outages (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Archive)

In Britain, Whitehall computer experts were assessing how badly the Government was affected by the outage.

"We're looking across Government at the moment as to the impact of Microsoft services as one of the key providers, not just for Government services but industry services. We recognise that the outage has potential to cause a lot of trouble," Defence Minister Luke Pollard told Times Radio.

“There's an awful lot of frustrated people this morning trying to get into their systems, trying to access their emails and other services that Microsoft provide. I want to see this fixed.”

Multiple governments around the world also reported Microsoft outages, including in Australia, India and Japan.

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