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The Manchester United squad might want to brace themselves for what is coming their way.

Michael Carrick has been sacked and it is expected that Mauricio Pochettino will be arriving to replace him in the Old Trafford dugout.

Pochettino interviewed for the United job in 2024. He was close to getting it on more than one occasion in the years before that too.

Finally he is set to get his chance and the task is now bigger than ever, with United sitting in the relegation zone and in desperate need of a dramatic turnaround.

It is likely to start with hard work. United rank 19th for distance covered in the Premier League this season, with the team set up in a very passive manner.

Fitness has been a concern. When asked in the summer if pre-season had involved a lot of running, Youri Tielemans replied: “No. When you come back from the World Cup, you don’t do lots of running. Just chill.”

There is not going to be much chill with Pochettino around. He has a long history of getting his players working hard.

In the 2013-14 season, his Southampton side covered more distance than any Premier League team. That season, Tottenham ranked 20th.

There is not going to be much chill with Pochettino around

When Pochettino then took over at Spurs the following year, nobody ran further than them over the next four seasons.

That continued at Stamford Bridge. Pochettino’s Chelsea team ranked in the top 10% for all Premier League teams since the 2023-24 season for high turnovers.

The Blues averaged nine high turnovers a match. United are at just over six this season in that metric, and are one of only four teams in the league not to score a goal leading from a high turnover.

It might be a case of being careful what you wish for from a United perspective. After the heavy defeat to Como, Fernandes took aim at Carrick’s back-foot approach.

“It’s a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man,” Fernandes said. “But sometimes when you give too much of the ball to these teams, they get confidence. They have so many bodies behind the ball that make you run a lot, make people frustrated.

“I think sometimes we have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable.”

Bruno Fernandes cut a frustrated figure during Manchester United’s loss to Como (Getty)

The high intensity tactical approach that United are expected to deploy under Pochettino draws into focus comments made by Sir Jim Ratcliffe in 2024.

“We’ll decide that [playing] style, plus the CEO, sporting director, probably the recruitment guys,” Ratcliffe said.

“What the style of football is, and that will be the Manchester United style of football, and the coach will have to play that style.

“We’re not going to oscillate from a [Jose] Mourinho style to a [Pep] Guardiola style. That’s not the way we’ll run the club.

“Otherwise, you’re changing everything all the time. You change your coach, you’ve got the wrong squad. We won’t do that.”

What the style of football is, and that will be the Manchester United style of football, and the coach will have to play that style

Sir Jim Ratcliffe

That is exactly what United have done. From Erik ten Hag they pivoted dramatically to Ruben Amorim and his insistence on a back-three system.

Carrick came in and changed that style again to a lower intensity possession approach, and now it will be all-action under Pochettino. The summer signings of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos do not appear to be good fits.

The Argentine will demand legs in midfield and that should be good news for Carlos Baleba, who should have a key role to play.

In defence, Pochettino will want a high defensive line to support the press but that will be a test with the resources at his disposal.

This is a team with the third-worst defensive record in the league and Pochettino must immediately address that.

Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt are much more comfortable defending their own box, meaning the mobility of Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven could lead to them getting plenty of minutes.

Leny Yoro could benefit from the Manchester United managerial change (PA)

It could be a big opportunity for Patrick Dorgu, too. Pochettino wants full-backs to hold their width, getting up and down the touchline and and allowing the wingers to cut inside.

Dorgu has the engine to do that. He has started only one league match at left-back this season but could become crucial under Pochettino, particularly if it unlocks Matheus Cunha further up the pitch.

Pochettino does not have the luxury of a pre-season. Whipping his players into shape during a campaign will not be easy. However, if he is to get the bounce in results and performances that are sorely needed, it feels essential.

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