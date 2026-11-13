Transfer targets: Endrick, Antonio Nusa and Folarin Balogun London Standard / Getty Images

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The January transfer window is approaching, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham all exploring moves to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season. Arsenal are reportedly targeting Endrick, while also keeping tabs on Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa and Juventus star Kenan Yildiz. Mikel Arteta is also said to be interested in Alex Baena and Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

Mauricio Pochettino has been announced as the new Manchester United manager, to replace Michael Carrick but could be dealt a huge blow with captain Bruno Fernandes reportedly rejecting a fresh contract offer from the club. However, USMNT defender Alex Freeman and striker Folarin Balogun are said to be of interest to Pochettino as he targets a mini squad overhaul.

Chelsea are confident of securing a deal for Alex Scott when the window opens, while Liverpool are monitoring Mexico youngster Gilberto Mora and Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara. Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a surprise return to Anfield after leaving for Real Madrid. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!