When will Manchester United sack Michael Carrick and who could replace him as manager?

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Michael Carrick’s days as Manchester United manager are numbered, according to reports.

The pressure has been mounting on Carrick following a disappointing start to the season, and the situation took a turn for the worse over the weekend as, without kicking a ball, Man Utd slipped into the Premier League relegation zone after Nottingham Forest beat Manchester City.

Man United then fought back from two goals down twice to draw at home with Aston Villa on Sunday, but the result was not enough to climb out of the bottom three.

So where does this leave Carrick?

When will Manchester United sack Michael Carrick?

As previously reported by The Athletic, United hierarchy held talks about Carrick’s future as head coach following the 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth on October 25.

Carrick had been widely expected to be sacked at that point and then again after Man Utd were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea in the Premier League, a result that sent them crashing down the table.

However, it was agreed that Carrick would oversee the Roma and Aston Villa games before his situation would be reassessed prior to the international break.

Now, even though Carrick ended a nine-game run without a victory in thrilling fashion against Roma, the first half performance was a disaster and United could have easily found themselves three or four goals down at half-time.

Michael Carrick has overseen just one Premier League win this season (PA)

Of course, the second half did prove that the players are playing for Carrick, so much so that Matheus Cunha went overboard in getting himself sent-off after turning the game on its head with two quickfire goals.

There was the argument that Man Utd picked up some much-needed momentum, but the calamitous fashion of Sunday’s 4-4 draw with Aston Villa suggested there was nothing of the sort.

It would appear that United going into the international break in the relegation zone has proven to be the final straw for Carrick as the Athletic reported on Monday night that he is expected to be relieved of his duties.

While it remains to be seen when Carrick’s departure is made official, it is understood that a managerial change is expected before Man United face bitter rivals Liverpool at Anfield a week on Sunday (November 22).

Who decides if Michael Carrick is to be sacked?

As per reports, Manchester United's football operations leadership, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox hold all the power with regards to Carrick’s future.

The pair were both in attendance at Stamford Bridge and at Old Trafford for the Roma and Aston Villa games, amid reports of being involved in discussions over potential replacements.

Taking into account that Carrick held crisis talks with Berrada and Wilcox after the Bournemouth game, they would all - along with minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe - were expected to meet at Carrington following the Villa fixture.

Decision makers: Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox (Getty)

Who could replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United?

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann were initially the leading contenders to replace Carrick. Both are currently free agents after leaving Newcastle and the Germany national team respectively during the summer.

According to the Guardian, Howe was the preferred candidate of Wilcox, but Nagelsmann is highly regarded by Christopher Vivell, Man United’s head of recruitment, to replace Carrick which means there is the potential of a power struggle at board level.

However, in a shocking late twist, Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the new front-runner for the job. The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss is the bookies favourite to become the next Man United manager, despite signing a new contract with the USMNT in August.

According to The Athletic, there is a buyout clause in Pochettino’s contract worth $10million (£7.44m) which Man Utd can trigger to bring back him to England.

Mauricio Pochettino is said to be open to a return to the Premier League (London Standard)

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has ruled himself out of the running despite being tipped to become the next Man United manager by Paul Scholes.

Antonio Conte has made it clear that he would be interested in a return to English football, but a move for Unai Emery appears unlikely with the Spaniard poised to sign a new deal at Villa Park.

Didier Deschamps has reportedly turned down an approach over the Man United manager’s job, while a new wildcard name has been in the frame in the shape of Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness, whose potential appointment would be considered another big gamble.

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