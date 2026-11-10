Dustin Hoffman feared for life after woman’s husband confronted him with gun

Dustin Hoffman said he was once confronted by the gun-toting husband of a woman he was having an affair with (Yui Mok/ PA) PA Archive

Dustin Hoffman has said he thought he was “gonna die” after being confronted by the husband of a woman he once had an affair with.

The 89-year-old American actor is currently promoting his memoir Look At Me, in which he looks back at his career and roles in films including Midnight Cowboy, Tootsie and Rain Man.

During an interview on the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, Hoffman recalled an incident in which he was threatened with a gun.

He said: “In my youth I was having an affair with a married woman. And she thought that once her husband went to sleep, that he stayed asleep.

Dustin Hoffman revealed he was once threatened with a gun during a confrontation about an affair (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

“And I was invited to come over after he went to sleep.

“And there we are having a festival of sorts and he walked in with a gun. And he pointed at me. And he said, I remember what he says, ‘Get out, get out’.”

He continued: “When you have a gun pointed at you, first of all, that hole is much bigger than the actual hole. And you realise how, any second, any second, he’s going to pull that trigger, because his finger is on the trigger. And you think … and you realise, it’s it … I’m gonna die, I’m gonna die the next second.

“You do anything, you will do anything, you know, to avoid getting killed.”

Hoffman married his first wife Anna Byrne in 1969, adopting her daughter Karina before they went on to have a daughter, Jenna, together.

The actor is currently promoting his memoir Look At Me (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

After they split in 1980, he went on to marry Lisa Gottsegen Hoffman the same year.

They have four children together – Jacob, Rebecca, Maxwell and Ali.

Throughout his career, Hoffman has won two Academy Awards, four Baftas, five Golden Globes and two Emmys.

After making his film acting debut in 1967’s The Tiger Makes Out, he has gone on to appear in Kramer vs. Kramer, The Graduate and the Meet The Parents series.

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