Arsenal 'track new forward signing' after Mikel Arteta transfer targets revealed

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Arsenal have added Antonio Nusa to their list of transfer targets ahead of the January window, according to new reports.

While the Gunners spent big in the summer - adding Ezri Konsa, Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis to their squad - not bringing in at least one more attacker was considered a risky strategy.

In fact, upon allowing Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus to leave permanently, there is an argument that Arsenal ended the summer window weaker in attack than when they started it.

As such, it has been widely reported that the club plan to prioritise signing a forward when the transfer window reopens.

The Mirror, this week, have ‘revealed’ Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi and Juventus wonderkid Kenan Yildiz are both on Mikel Arteta’s radar, though a January move for either could prove difficult.

Now, the Sun claim the Gunners are also tracking RB Leipzig winger Nusa and have been scouting the Norway international this season.

Predominantly a left-sided attacker, Nusa can also operate on the right flank and has made an impressive start to the campaign by scoring six goals and weighing in with seven assists in 14 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal transfer target: Antonio Nusa (London Standard / Getty Images)

The 21-year-old was on target for Leipzig in their 3-2 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday night, prompting excitement among some Arsenal fans on social media as a result.

However, the aforementioned report states a deal taking Nusa to north London at the start of 2027 will be difficult to pull off as Leipzig view the winger as a key player and do not want to sell him in the middle of the season.

Furthermore, the Bundesliga club's stance his strengthened after selling Yan Diomande to Real Madrid in the summer for around £120million, meaning they are under no financial pressure to cash in on Nusa.

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