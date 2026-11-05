Manchester United youngster 'set for full Premier League debut' after Michael Carrick verdict

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Shea Lacey is set to be handed a full Premier League debut for Manchester United’s must-win game against Aston Villa.

That is according to talkSPORT, who have revealed Lacey is to be rewarded for a positive cameo in United’s comeback win over Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old replaced Amad Diallo in the second half at Old Trafford and provided the assist for Matheus Cunha’s winner which ended Man Utd’s nine-game run without a victory across all competitions, easing the pressure on Michael Carrick in the process.

As such, Carrick is set to keep faith in Lacey as he plots successive wins for Red Devils to, perhaps, further distance himself from the threat of being sacked as head coach.

"We love him to bits, you know," Carrick said of the winger after the Roma game. "He's a great young man; he's got great ability and he's desperate to do well.

"He's got that little glint in his eye, he plays with a bit of mischief.”

Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring Manchester United’s winning goal against Roma with Shea Lacey (Getty)

All five of Lacey’s Premier League appearances for Man United - including two this season - have come from the bench, though he did make his first senior start for the club in the Carabao Cup tie against Brighton in September.

While the teenager marked the occasion with the opening goal of the game after just eight minutes, the Red Devils went on to crash out of the competition in the third round, meaning Lacey has had to remain patient for another start.

The wait could be over on Sunday as the winger has been tipped to replace Amad on the right-hand side of Man United’s attack.

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