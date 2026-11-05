Daniel Farke confirms Leeds injury latest before Tottenham clash

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Leeds top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a doubt to face Tottenham this weekend after suffering an injury setback.

Calvert-Lewin, who has scored five goals across all competitions, has been an ever-present for Leeds in the Premier League so far this season, starting all nine games and completing 90 minutes in all but three appearances.

However, that record is under serious threat after Leeds boss Daniel Farke revealed the 29-year-old is dealing with a foot problem that forced him to miss training on Thursday.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a little setback with his foot as well, was not able to train with us today but I would say I am carefully optimistic that he is back in training hopefully tomorrow and then he would also be available,” Farke said in his pre-match press conference.

Doubtful: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Getty)

Elsewhere for Leeds - who welcome a resurgent Tottenham to Elland Road for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off - Joe Rodon could be available to face his former club, while Noah Okafor and Anton Stach are also doubts.

“Some mixed news during this week,” Farke added. “Good news with Joe Rodon, he is back in full team training during this week.

“Of course he was out for quite a time but it is definitely good because he is an important player for us and, yeah, back in training.

“In the offence we still are struggling a little bit. Noah Okafor obviously missed the last game due to some adductor problems.

“He was also not able to have one team training session during this week so far, just individual work for him. So, I can’t really say if he is available for the game.

“We have two more days anyhow but so far he has not joined us in team training.

“The same for Anton Stach with foot problems. Just individual rehab work was possible, so major doubts then both if they are available. With Anton and Noah we have to see.”

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