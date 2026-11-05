Max Dowman continues Premier League ban amid new Arsenal suspension risk for Hull clash

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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is still at risk of a suspension, despite avoiding a yellow card in the win over Liverpool.

As Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 win over Everton last month, the second half booking for Arteta could prove costly at some point this season.

The Gunners boss was cautioned by referee Tony Harrington, seemingly for leaving his technical area at the Emirates Stadium and means it the Spaniard has been booked twice in nine Premier League matches.

The first yellow card came against Sunderland in September, also for leaving his technical area, as he fumed at some of the refereeing decisions despite Arsenal emerging victorious at the Stadium of Light.

As a result, Arteta must watch his step on Saturday when the Gunners face Hull in the final match before the November international break.

A booking at Emirates Stadium would move Arteta onto three yellow cards - which for managers guarantees a one-match suspension - so the Gunners boss would have to serve a touchline ban against Newcastle on November 21.

Booked: Mikel Arteta (Getty)

Just like the rules for players, there is a cut-off point regarding bookings for managers. Therefore, Arteta is at risk of a suspension for three bookings right up until the 32nd Premier League fixture of the season.

Reacting to his second yellow card of the domestic season, Arteta insisted there are other managers far more culpable than he is.

"I do have to be careful,” Arteta said in the post-Everton press conference. “I’m going to put sensors there. There are managers that have the record in the league, 36 times in 10 minutes leaving the touchline, no yellows.

“So I'm clipping all of that. I have a massive storage of images. So if somebody is going to say [anything], I'm not the record yet, somebody else has the record.

"Then it's 36 yellow cards in 10 minutes for the manager. I don't know where we're going to be."

I do have to be careful

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have already been dealt one suspension blow this season after losing an appeal to have Max Dowman’s red card against Fleetwood overturned.

The 16-year-old was sent-off for reacting to a forceful tackle from Harrison Neal during the closing stages of last month's Carabao Cup fourth round tie.

As such, Dowman must serve a three-match ban which began away at Anfield last weekend and continues against Hull on Saturday.

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