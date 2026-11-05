More opportunities for women in acting but ‘long way to go’ – Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher thinks there are now more opportunities for women in the film industry (Ian West/PA) PA Wire

Isla Fisher thinks there are “more opportunities for women” in the creative industries than when she started her career, but added: “We still have a long way to go.”

The Australian actress, 50, was among the stars gathered at Claridge’s in London for Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2026 awards.

Fisher reflected on the importance of celebrating women’s achievements ahead of the ceremony, during which TV presenter Claudia Winkleman and Rivals star Bella Maclean were among the famous faces recognised.

In an interview with the Press Association, she said: “I think the industry has changed for women.

“I think there are more opportunities behind and in front of the camera.

“We’re represented in more positions of power as film-makers, as authors, even as characters, and it is hopefully improving all the time – having more and more opportunities.

“But we still have a long way to go.”

The actress, known for Wedding Crashers and Confessions Of A Shopaholic, was in attendance as she had the “complete honour” of presenting the artist of the year award to film-maker Sam Taylor-Johnson.

“She’s someone who’s inspired me not just within her artwork as a photographer, but as a film-maker,” Fisher said.

“She’s so fearless in her vulnerability, and she’s so authentically herself, and brings her energy to everything she does.”

Oscar-nominated actress Lesley Manville was also among the stars in attendance and reflected on how women’s presence in the arts has evolved through the years.

Wearing a bold red gown, the 70-year-old actress told PA: “The industry has changed since I started.

Lesley Manville was also in attendance on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

“It’s been in dips and troughs. It’s beginning to change for the better, but there’s a long way to go.”

“It’s only getting better because we’ve had to find our voices,” the Phantom Thread star added.

“We’ve had to shout loud, and we’ve had to bang on doors and say that things weren’t right.”

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki agreed “there’s still a lot to fight for” while US star Mikey Madison said: “I think at times it feels like it goes up and it goes down in terms of positive change.

“But it’s really amazing to see more like female film-makers empowered and uplifted, and I think it’s a wonderful time for actresses.”

The actress, who recently won an Oscar for Anora, also told PA: “I think every year I learn a lot in terms of my craft or how I want to be, and how I want to move through the industry.

“There’s a lot of amazing women I look up to who do it so gracefully.

“I only hope that I’ll be able to be like them one day.”

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