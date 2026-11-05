Will Manchester United sack Michael Carrick and who could replace him?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Michael Carrick’s position as Manchester United head coach remains under threat, as a sack decision looms with the focus shifting to this weekend’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

The pressure has been mounting on Carrick following a disappointing start to the season, with his side only out of the relegation zone by virtue of a superior goal difference to Crystal Palace.

While, Tuesday night’s comeback win over Roma in the Champions League allowed Carrick to survive another day in the Old Trafford hot-seat, the former Man United midfielder will be aware that he is not out of the woods just yet.

Will Manchester United sack Michael Carrick?

As reported by The Athletic last week, United hierarchy held talks about Carrick’s future as head coach following the 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth on October 25.

Carrick had been widely expected to be sacked at that point and then again after Man Utd were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea in the Premier League, a result that sent them crashing down the table.

However, it was agreed that Carrick would oversee the Roma and Aston Villa games before his situation would be reassessed prior to the international break.

Now, even though Carrick ended a nine-game run without a victory in thrilling fashion against Roma, pressure still remains as the first half performance on Tuesday night was a disaster and United could have easily found themselves three or four goals down at half time.

Michael Carrick inspired Manchester United to victory over Roma (PA)

Of course, the second half did prove that the players are playing for Carrick, so much so that Matheus Cunha went overboard in getting himself sent-off after turning the game on its head with two quickfire goals.

There’s an argument that Man Utd now have some much-needed momentum, but you get the feeling only a win over Villa on Sunday will be enough to keep Carrick in the job.

After all, would a draw against Villa would be enough? That question may only be answered come full-time as there is a scenario where United go into the international break in the relegation zone and therefore Carrick’s position becomes untenable.

Who decides if Michael Carrick is to be sacked?

As per reports, Manchester United's football operations leadership, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox hold all the power with regards to Carrick’s future.

The pair were both in attendance at Stamford Bridge last weekend and at Old Trafford on Tuesday, amid reports of being involved in discussions over potential replacements.

Taking into account that Carrick held crisis talks with Berrada and Wilcox after the Bournemouth game, they would all - along with minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe - be expected to meet at Carrington following the Villa fixture.

Decision makers: Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox (Getty)

Who could replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United?

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are leading contenders to replace Carrick if he was to be sacked as Man United head coach.

Both are currently free agents after leaving Newcastle and the Germany national team respectively during the summer, but Howe’s Premier League experience may be the deciding factor if a change is made.

According to the Guardian, Howe is the current preferred candidate of Wilcox, but Nagelsmann is highly regarded by Christopher Vivell, Man United’s head of recruitment, to replace Carrick which means there is the potential of a power struggle at board level.

Furthermore, in a boost for Man Utd if they end up pursuing Howe, they will only have to pay Newcastle a compensation fee of £6million.

Favourite: Eddie Howe (Getty)

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has ruled himself out of the running despite being tipped to become the next Man United manager by Paul Scholes.

Antonio Conte has made it clear that he would be interested in a return to English football, but a move for Unai Emery appears unlikely with the Spaniard poised to sign a new deal at Villa Park.

Interestingly, Sky Sports have reported that United will NOT hire another interim manager should Carrick be sacked, suggesting a contingency plan is already in place should there be a need for an immediate change.

Read More

Man Utd XI vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news and predicted lineup

Man City XI vs Nottm Forest: Confirmed team news and predicted lineup

Glazer sparks Man Utd fan fury with bold claim in rare public interview