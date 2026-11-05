The Tottenham summer signing who is providing a surprise creative spark

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Roberto De Zerbi wanted three things above all else from Tottenham’s summer transfer window.

He needed wingers who could carry the ball over large distances, midfielders who could find diagonal passes into the feet of an attacker, and a ball-playing centre-back to partner Micky van de Ven.

It has taken some time to all fit together, but De Zerbi appears to have got what he wanted, with Spurs on their best run of form since February 2025 as £300million worth of new signings finally click into gear.

Tottenham’s historic win away at Chelsea was dominated by talk of Mateus Fernandes’ man-of-the-match display, while against 10-man Crystal Palace, centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke came to the fore.

Van Hecke has been a mainstay at the heart of Spurs’ defence since his £52m arrival from Brighton, and he is quickly developing a reputation as a confident and committed part of De Zerbi’s side.

His goal against Palace, which makes him the club’s top scorer in the league this season with two goals, had a bit of everything Tottenham supporters have come to expect from the Dutchman.

The determination to rise above Jaydee Canvot and power his initial header at Dean Henderson before reacting quickest, while on the floor, to nod in the rebound.

On target: Jan Paul van Hecke celebrates sealing Tottenham’s win over Crystal Palace (Getty)

It was a scrappy finish but one that spoke to the newfound resilience within the Tottenham ranks. Van Hecke was one of the first names De Zerbi wanted to sign in the summer, and it is easy to see why.

His aggression in both boxes gives Spurs presence, while his comfort in possession - he completed a Premier League club-record 143 passes against Palace - provides a platform to build through the lines.

In James Maddison’s absence, Tottenham are still short of players who can pick passes in the final third, but with Van Hecke applying pressure and playing with purpose, they are able to sustain their momentum.

Spurs are unbeaten since returning from the October international break, and their performances have been characterised by an ability to swarm opponents and stay high, or play out of pressure by inviting overloads in build-up.

Van Hecke’s composure makes him adaptable, allowing him to remain an outlet in possession whether Tottenham are pushing high or inviting pressure from their opponents.

De Zerbi has repeatedly said in recent weeks that his side are beginning to look like a team. That has been helped by the consistency of Van Hecke and Van de Ven, Netherlands team-mates who have started seven of the last eight league games alongside each other.

Reliable and robust, Van Hecke and Van de Ven’s performances are slowly breeding confidence into those around them.

Spurs have come a long way from their opening weekend humiliation at Brentford, and so too has Van Hecke.

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