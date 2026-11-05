Andria Bartishvili injury: Arsenal's £4m signing suffers setback as statement issued on Instagram

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Andria Bartishvili, a future Arsenal player, will be sidelined for up to three months with an ankle injury.

The Gunners have already announced a pre-contract agreement for the 17-year-old, paying just under £4million to Georgian side Kolkheti 1913 and tying Bartishvili down to a five-year deal.

Under FIFA rules regarding youth transfers, Bartishvili cannot join Arsenal until he turns 18, explaining why the Gunners have to wait until next summer until the attacker arrives in north London.

Dubbed the ‘next Kvaratskhelia’ in reference to fellow countryman and Paris Saint-Germain star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bartishvili is currently on loan at Conference League outfit Iberia 1999 from Kolkheti 1913.

Like Kvaratskhelia, who faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing his ACL against Barcelona last month, Bartishvili - as per reports in Georgia - has been ruled out for the remainder of 2026 after damaging ligaments in his right ankle while playing for Iberia 1999.

A statement on Instagram reads: “Andria Bartishvili’s MRI research has confirmed high-quality damage to the ATFL (Anterior Talo-Fibular Ligament).

“Andria will be able to complete several stages of treatment and complete rehabilitation before the end of the season.”

A product of the Dinamo Tbilisi academy, Bartishvili made his senior debut two days after his 16th birthday.

So far in 2026, the winger has grabbed two goals in 17 league appearances, while playing in two Conference League matches this season.

Currently 17, Bartishvili turns 18 in March 2027, after the January transfer window shuts and Arsenal reportedly beat out several top European clubs to capture the Georgian’s signature in September.

Bartishvili is yet to make his senior international debut but has featured for Georgia at multiple youth levels, first featuring for the country’s under-21s aged 16.

In total he has made 24 appearances in youth international, scoring nine goals across under-16, under-17, under-19, and under-21 football.