How long will Russell Brand’s prison sentence for rape and sexual assault be?

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Russell Brand has been told he will face a lengthy sentence after being found guilty of one rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The 51-year-old was convicted following a high-profile, four-week long trial at Southwark Crown Court, with the jury delivering their verdict on Thursday afternoon.

The actor and comedian was found guilty of raping a young fan he met after one of his Hammersmith Apollo shows in 2009.

He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a Capital Radio worker after encountering her in a corridor in 2005 and of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 worker during a forced massage in 2009.

Brand was found guilty of groping a MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004, but found not guilty of orally raping her in a toilet.

It has since been announced that Brand is being investigated over further rapes, including that of a 16-year-old girl.

Mr Justice Joel Bennathan, who presided over the case, told Brand that he would serve a custodial sentence - meaning he will have to spend time behind bars, rather than a non-custodial sentence where he would be required to pay a fine or be given a community order.

Brand was also told that he should expect a lengthy sentence when it is delivered on November 9.

The comedian was also remanded into custody, despite his barrister, Ian Winter KC, making a plea for Brand to be given bail over the weekend so he could say goodbye to his children.

But the request was refused over fears that Brand would abscond instead of returning to court.

How long Brand will spend behind bars remains to be seen and there are several factors that will have to be taken into account.

Photographers take pictures through the windows of a prison van believed to contain Russell Brand as it is driven away from Southwark Crown Court (AFP/Getty)

How long could Russell Brand spend in prison?

Russell Brand listening to the judge read the jury’s verdict on Thursday (PA)

Russell Brand, with his wife Laura Gallacher, arrived at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday (PA)

What are the punishments for rape and sexual assault?

The maximum sentence for rape is a life sentence, but it is unlikely that Brand will face the maximum penalty.

Only the most severe cases, for example those that have involved a campaign of rape, would warrant the maximum sentence.

For sexual assault, the maximum sentence is 10 years - though sentencing typically ranges from a community order to up to 7 years in custody.

Russell Brand was told he could not return home after the verdict (PA Wire)

An assessment will be made by the judge on the harm Brand caused to his victims and his culpability in each of the four offences.

The judge will also consider whether Brand poses a danger to women.

Once the judge has evaluated these factors, he will choose a starting point between 4 and 19 years based on categories set out in sentencing guidelines.

A starting point will be set for each of the four offences - one rape and three sexual assaults - before the judge considers the remaining factors.

Aggravating and mitigating factors

In addition to weighing up harms and culpability, the judge must also consider aggravating and mitigating factors, as is usual with court proceedings.

This can include the age of the victim, any previous convictions, the use of weapons, or attempts to conceal or dispose of evidence.

None of Brand’s victims were children and he has not served any previous convictions, other than for the possession of cannabis around 30 years ago.

There are also factors which could reduce the sentence, such as whether Brand showed remorse.

Russell Brand became a household name after his stint on Big Brother (PA)

In other cases, factors such as age, disability, and deprived backgrounds are also put under consideration, but are unlikely to apply to Brand.

Judges also consider “exemplary conduct” and “positive character”, but in the context of rape, these factors are not given any significant weight nor do they justify a reduction in the sentence.

Will Russell Brand receive a reduction for entering a guilty plea?

If a defendant pleads guilty, therefore skipping the full trial and moving to the sentencing process, they can be given up to a one-third reduction in their final sentence.

Brand did not plead guilty and denied all charges.

He will therefore not receive the reduction for any of the four offences.

Russell Brand has attended court nearly every day with his wife, Laura Gallacher (Getty)

Will Russell Brand serve his sentences concurrently?

As Brand has been convicted of multiple crimes, it will be up to the judge to decide whether the jail terms will be served concurrently - at the same time - or one after another.

Concurrent sentences are usually imposed when the offence arises from the same incident or closely related conduct.

Consecutive sentences are applied when the crimes are unrelated incidents, severe acts against different people, or where the judge believes a concurrent sentence would not fairly reflect the gravity of the crime.

The judge will also perform a “totality” check, which means the sum of the sentences will be looked at to determine whether it is proportionate to the crimes.

Russell Brand and his wife in a court sketch upon finding out he had been found guilty of four offences (PA)

What prison will Russell Brand go to?

Members of the media attempted to photograph through the windows of a police van outside Southwark Crown Court (AFP/Getty)

Following the conviction, Brand was taken to a prison to be held on remand ahead of his sentencing. He could also be held in a Vulnerable Prisoner Unit if prison staff believe he could be targeted by other inmates.

But where exactly he will be held is not yet known.

The prison where he will serve his sentence is also yet to be determined and will only be decided by the UK Prison Service on Monday.

How long will Russell Brand spend behind bars?

Danny Shaw, commentator on policing and criminal justice and former BBC Home Affairs Correspondent, suggested in a social media post that Brand would face between 4 and 13 years.

He guessed that the judge would settle on around 10 years.

But Brand could also be released early and serve the remainder of his sentence on licence.

According to the Sentencing Act 2026, for serious sexual offences, the automatic custody threshold has been reduced from two-third to the halfway point.

This means Brand could serve five years behind bars and the remainder in two community phases - a period of supervision and a final period on licence.

However, should the judge determine that Brand is still dangerous, he would have to serve at least two thirds of the sentence behind bars.

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